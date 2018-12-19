Back to Encyclopedia

Mentoring

Definition: Educational and/or professional development support provided by experienced colleagues

Mentors can be valuable sources of information at any stage of your company's growth. Mentors can often give you a fresh perspective on problems or challenges because they're not personally involved with your business like other advisors, including attorneys, accountants and friends. For this reason, it's important to find not only a mentor who has experience and knowledge, but also someone you can trust and feel at ease with.

To get matched with a mentor, your first step might be to contact your local SCORE chapter. If there's not a chapter near you, no problem. SCORE offers free e-mail counseling provided by 1,200 volunteers with a 48-hour or less turnaround time for quick questions.

Another mentor resource is offered by the Office of Women's Business Ownership. Its Women's Network for Entrepreneurial Training Mentoring Program matches protégés with experienced women mentors. For more information, contact the Office of Women's Business Ownership.

Browse By

Categories
Accounting Advertising Biz Opportunities Business Expansion Business Plans Business Structure Credit and Collections E-Business Employee Benefits Employee Management Employees Expansion Financing Financial Management Financing Franchising Government Help Home Based Business Insurance Inventing Investing Legal Issues Location Management Market Research Marketing Marketing Tactics Operations PR Sales Starting A Business Startup Financing Taxes Technology
Show More
A to Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z #

Search Encyclopedia

POPULAR ARTICLES

Jeff Bezos Is Quietly Betting on These 15 Companies -- Why You Should, Too
Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos Is Quietly Betting on These 15 Companies -- Why You Should, Too

GOBankingRates | 7 min read
The Secret to Making Boards More Successful Is to Make Them More Approachable
Board of Directors

The Secret to Making Boards More Successful Is to Make Them More Approachable

Barrett Wissman | 5 min read
The Red-Headed Bully From 'A Christmas Story' Is Now the CEO of a Stock Market for Sports Fans
Christmas

The Red-Headed Bully From 'A Christmas Story' Is Now the CEO of a Stock Market for Sports Fans

Patrick Carone | 7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.