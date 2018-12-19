Flexible Work Arrangements
Flextime is the most popular flexible work option with both employers and employees. It lets employees set their own starting and quitting times within limits determined by management.
Job-sharing lets two people share the responsibilities of one full-time position. It's basically a form of part-time work that provides you with the equivalent of one full-time employee while giving the job-sharing employees the ability to keep their careers on track while allowing more time for family responsibilities or other activities.
Compressed workweek arrangements let employees work 40 hours in fewer than five days. Most commonly, this means four 10-hour days each week. Advantages to employees include an extra day off and lower commuting costs per week. Many employers report higher productivity from employees working compressed workweeks.
Telecommuting employees work from home during some of their scheduled hours. Telecommuters often come into the office one or two days each week. This lets them go to meetings and stay in touch with co-workers.