Gmail users have been stuck with the same email addresses for over two decades, but that may soon change.

Google has quietly started rolling out a way for users to change their @gmail.com addresses while keeping all their emails, files, photos, and connected services like YouTube and Google Drive, The New York Times reported. The new feature currently appears only on Gmail’s Hindi-language support page, though Google says it will gradually roll out to all users. Up until now, users could change their username but the email address itself had to stay the same, causing massive frustration.

How it will work: Old Gmail addresses automatically become aliases and continue receiving emails. Users can sign into Google services with either their old or new address, and all data stays on the existing account. But there are limitations. Users can only change their address once every 12 months and create a maximum of three new addresses over their lifetime, for a total of four Gmail addresses. The change appears to apply only to @gmail.com addresses, not accounts through employers or schools.

