Initial investment
$74K - $497K
Units as of 2022
163 79.1% over 3 years
Snapology is a mobile company that teaches STEM concepts through workshops, camps, and parties. The company aims to empower children through learning with its innovative project-based program and activities. Snapology is one of the top education franchises and has even been ranked several times by Entrepreneur as one of the Fastest-Growing Franchises.

In 2010, sisters Laura and Lisa Cole founded the Snapology company as a play program for children between the ages of one and fourteen using Lego, K'Nex, and iPads. Snapology aims to teach science, technology, engineering, art, and math in a playful, no-pressure environment. 

Snapology currently has more than 100 franchise locations in North America, as well as dozens throughout the rest of the world. As a top emerging franchise, the brand is looking to expand with willing STEM-minded entrepreneurs.

Why You Should Think About Starting a Snapology Franchise

Snapology is a learning-based franchise that is fun to own. With low startup costs, a personalized website, and a comprehensive curriculum, you'll have a blast while providing valuable experiences to customers. 

Snapology helps its franchisees make the business fit their personal and business objectives. You are given the opportunity to choose your courses and programs. Snapology has 80 programs available with over 1,000 hours of curriculum. It also offers over 40 birthday party themes to add to your business. 

The variety of programs allows you to cater to your market and your customers’ needs. Franchisees also get ongoing support and the production of new innovative services to add to their Snapology curriculum.

What Could Make Snapology A Good Choice?

If you are organized, passionate, optimistic, self-motivated, have a good business sense, and are ready to invest, then you might be an ideal candidate for a Snapology franchise. The franchise fee for a Snapology franchise changes for different locations in the U.S., Canada, and other countries. You will also have other startup costs, so make sure you have enough liquid capital to meet the requirements.

Snapology makes it easy to start up your enterprise. You will be able to set up children's camps, parties, and enrichment courses from your own house, reducing the overhead costs associated with a physical store. A typical territory consists of 100 school and 50 preschool programs.

How to Open Your Own Snapology Franchise

There are a few simple steps to starting your franchise with Snapology. First, research Snapology and learn more about the typical specifications for opening one of their locations. You will also need to figure out if there is a market for Snapology in your area and look up any competitors. 

Second, you may need to fill out some paperwork to see if you qualify to open a Snapology franchise. If you do qualify, you might need to attend a discovery day with Snapology to learn more about the opportunity. 

Once you have determined that Snapology is the franchise for you, you can begin the ownership process. A Snapology franchise team member will usually guide you through the initial training. At the end of the training, you will have the skills and education you need to sell and teach your first Snapology lessons. 

Company Overview

About Snapology

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Enrichment Programs: Miscellaneous, Tutoring, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
2010
Parent Company
Unleashed Brands LLC
Leadership
Laura Coe, Brand President & CEO
Corporate Address
2350 Airport Fwy., #505
Bedford, TX 76022
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2015 (8 years)
# of employees at HQ
32
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
163 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Snapology franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000 - $47,500
Initial Investment
$73,650 - $497,180
Net Worth Requirement
$75,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000 - $200,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
5%
Term of Agreement
5-10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Snapology has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
3 hours
Classroom Training
24 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2-25
Are exclusive territories available?
No

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Snapology landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Snapology ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #321 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #132 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #53 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Award

Ranked #1 in 2021

Best of the Best
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #84 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
