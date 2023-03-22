Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#321 Ranked #309 last year
- Initial investment
-
$74K - $497K
- Units as of 2022
-
163 79.1% over 3 years
Snapology is a mobile company that teaches STEM concepts through workshops, camps, and parties. The company aims to empower children through learning with its innovative project-based program and activities. Snapology is one of the top education franchises and has even been ranked several times by Entrepreneur as one of the Fastest-Growing Franchises.
In 2010, sisters Laura and Lisa Cole founded the Snapology company as a play program for children between the ages of one and fourteen using Lego, K'Nex, and iPads. Snapology aims to teach science, technology, engineering, art, and math in a playful, no-pressure environment.
Snapology currently has more than 100 franchise locations in North America, as well as dozens throughout the rest of the world. As a top emerging franchise, the brand is looking to expand with willing STEM-minded entrepreneurs.
Why You Should Think About Starting a Snapology Franchise
Snapology is a learning-based franchise that is fun to own. With low startup costs, a personalized website, and a comprehensive curriculum, you'll have a blast while providing valuable experiences to customers.
Snapology helps its franchisees make the business fit their personal and business objectives. You are given the opportunity to choose your courses and programs. Snapology has 80 programs available with over 1,000 hours of curriculum. It also offers over 40 birthday party themes to add to your business.
The variety of programs allows you to cater to your market and your customers’ needs. Franchisees also get ongoing support and the production of new innovative services to add to their Snapology curriculum.
What Could Make Snapology A Good Choice?
If you are organized, passionate, optimistic, self-motivated, have a good business sense, and are ready to invest, then you might be an ideal candidate for a Snapology franchise. The franchise fee for a Snapology franchise changes for different locations in the U.S., Canada, and other countries. You will also have other startup costs, so make sure you have enough liquid capital to meet the requirements.
Snapology makes it easy to start up your enterprise. You will be able to set up children's camps, parties, and enrichment courses from your own house, reducing the overhead costs associated with a physical store. A typical territory consists of 100 school and 50 preschool programs.
How to Open Your Own Snapology Franchise
There are a few simple steps to starting your franchise with Snapology. First, research Snapology and learn more about the typical specifications for opening one of their locations. You will also need to figure out if there is a market for Snapology in your area and look up any competitors.
Second, you may need to fill out some paperwork to see if you qualify to open a Snapology franchise. If you do qualify, you might need to attend a discovery day with Snapology to learn more about the opportunity.
Once you have determined that Snapology is the franchise for you, you can begin the ownership process. A Snapology franchise team member will usually guide you through the initial training. At the end of the training, you will have the skills and education you need to sell and teach your first Snapology lessons.
Company Overview
About Snapology
- Industry
- Children's Businesses
- Related Categories
- Children's Enrichment Programs: Miscellaneous, Tutoring, Children's Education/Enrichment
- Founded
- 2010
- Parent Company
- Unleashed Brands LLC
- Leadership
- Laura Coe, Brand President & CEO
- Corporate Address
-
2350 Airport Fwy., #505
Bedford, TX 76022
More from Snapology
Explore Our #1 Ranked Children's Franchise!
Snapology is the premier option for STEAM programs (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art & Math), offering year-round programs through dozens of revenue streams. Consistently ranked by Entrepreneur Magazine® as the top children's enrichment franchise, you can invest in the next generation while making a living!
In 2010, sisters Laura and Lisa Cole founded the Snapology company as a play program for children between the ages of one and fourteen using Lego, K'Nex, and iPads. Snapology aims to teach science, technology, engineering, art, and math in a playful, no-pressure environment. Today, Snapology has over 170 locations.
Why Snapology?
With this home-based franchise, you can incorporate play into your workday - what could be better? Snapology partners with local schools, recreation centers and community organizations to bring play- based STEAM education to kids ages 3-14. When children are actively engaged in hands-on, interactive learning activities, their creativity flourishes and they show a greater interest in school. If kids are happy, then parents are happy, and your business will flourish.
Snapology helps its franchisees make the business fit their personal and business objectives. You are given the opportunity to choose your courses and programs. Snapology has 80 programs available with over 1,000 hours of curriculum. It also offers over 40 birthday party themes to add to your business.
The variety of programs allows you to cater to your market and your customers' needs. Franchisees also get ongoing support and the production of new innovative services to add to their Snapology curriculum.
OUR PROGRAMS ARE FUN
If it isn't fun, children will lose interest. Snapology programs provide the right balance between fun and education to appeal equally to children and their parents. We'll keep your customers coming back for more.
DOZENS OF REVENUE STREAMS
Imagine the possibilities with the over 60 different program topics and themes to offer for classes, parties, summer camps, scouting events...and the list goes on. Birthday parties alone are a $10 billion industry!
MULTIPLE PATHS TO SUCCESS
Snapology offers a flexible business model focused on teaching robotics and STEAM principles. Programs can be offered through a community-based (mobile) model or in your own Discovery Center.
Don't Just Choose a New Business ‐ Choose A New Lifestyle
This fast-growing franchise is seeking people who are committed to their mission of inspiring the future leaders of tomorrow - people who are ready to make a positive change in their community. The ideal franchisee recognizes the value of STEAM education but is not necessarily a teacher. In fact, the most successful owners of this franchise have backgrounds in sales and marketing. The low overhead of this company means you can start to be profitable quickly and grow exponentially. Snapology offers the opportunity to fulfill your dream of being your own boss and having the flexibility and freedom to live on your own terms. Whether that means spending more time with your family, traveling, or getting more involved in your community, the possibilities will be open to you when you join our children’s education franchise. Build a brighter future for yourself and your community by investing in a Snapology franchise today!
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2015 (8 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 32
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 163 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Snapology franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $40,000 - $47,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $73,650 - $497,180
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $75,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000 - $200,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5-10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Snapology has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 3 hours
- Classroom Training
- 24 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2-25
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Snapology landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Snapology ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
