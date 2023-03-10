Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#421 Ranked #371 last year
- Initial investment
-
$59K - $83K
- Units as of 2022
-
265 32.5% over 3 years
Caring Transitions Franchise
Are you looking to start a franchise business to get your entrepreneurial endeavors going? Caring Transitions offers an excellent franchise opportunity for many would-be managers and entrepreneurs.
In a nutshell, Caring Transitions is a "senior relocation" business franchisor that assists with various needs and services for America's senior citizens. These include relocating seniors into new homes, helping seniors downsize by selling and liquidating assets and helping senior citizens get the health care or live-in care they need.
Since people over 65 are becoming more common and forming a larger cohort in America’s population, senior relocation services will likely only become more necessary as time goes on.
With a Caring Transitions franchise, you can simultaneously jump into this growing industry and be your own boss. Keep reading to learn what it takes and why starting a Caring Transitions franchise may be the right business opportunity for you.
Reasons to start a Caring Transitions franchise
When you start a Caring Transitions franchise, you’ll work to help senior citizens relocate, downsize or otherwise adjust their lives as they get older and take on new challenges. The market is particularly suitable for growth.
The senior market should grow to encompass approximately 20% of the population by 2030. This is due to a combination of factors; for example, people live longer now because of better health care and improved medicines.
However, many of these senior citizens cannot remain in their homes as they age. They need help with healthcare. They may not want to live in a house with difficult stairs or may not want to pay for empty spaces they don’t need. Because of this, many senior citizens will likely require assistance transitioning into a smaller or elder home.
Caring Transitions and similar companies help seniors and their loved ones with total solutions for senior relocation, estate sales, downsizing and decluttering. If that all sounds interesting, this could be a strategic franchising industry to jump into.
But why Caring Transitions specifically? Caring Transitions is a popular senior relocation company for a variety of reasons. You should consider franchising with Caring Transitions because:
- Caring Transitions has an extensive brand name and an excellent reputation. This can help you get clients and referrals, particularly in the earliest days of your franchising career.
- Caring Transitions offers training and proven methodologies that are effective with many senior clients and in many communities. Therefore, your projects may be much more successful.
- Working with Caring Transitions means deciding who to hire and how to manage your team. Caring Transitions offers franchise owners much control and administrative flexibility compared to other franchising companies.
- Caring Transitions gives franchise owners access to top-tier technology to assist with their operations. These include CT Bids, which generates millions of dollars in online auction sales, CT Accelerator, an estimating software to help you estimate relocation and downsizing project costs and FranSky, an easy-to-use and customized CRM software that helps owners keep track of customers and projects, plus handle things like automated email campaigns.
- The Winner’s Circle Program, in which franchise owners can earn back their franchise fees if they reach certain milestones in the first two years of business.
Simply put, if you want to work in the senior relocation or asset liquidations industry, there’s no partner better than Caring Transitions.
Caring Transitions franchise owners can open new businesses in states such as Alabama, Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Maine, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Utah and Wisconsin.
How to open a Caring Transitions franchise
Opening a franchise with Caring Transitions involves providing the company with your initial franchise fee, proving that you have enough liquid cash to get the ball rolling and attending job training. The job training will include opportunities for you to hire employees with the assistance of the Caring Transitions corporate offices.
Once you’ve settled on a location and target market, Caring Transitions will help you set up an office or retail space if necessary.
To get started with the initial steps, check out Caring Transitions’ virtual brochure and speak to one of the franchise specialists for the company. They’ll explain this senior care business model and how the transition services work.
What will your territory look like?
Should you open a franchise with Caring Transitions, you’ll get access to an exclusive and protected territory delineated by postal codes. You won’t have to compete with other Caring Transitions franchisees over the same limited population base.
You’ll get an exclusive territory with a population of between 175,000 and 200,000 people for your initial franchise fee. You must pay another $500 for every 1000 people over 100,000 people in your area. Fortunately, there’s no limit on your territory's population, so you can continue to grow your franchise business if more people move into town.
Are you required to supervise your franchised business personally?
No, Caring Transitions does not require you to personally supervise your franchised Caring Transitions business. However, Caring Transitions recommends that you do so. Your business must be managed on the premises by a manager approved by Caring Transitions, and they have to have completed the training program. Therefore, it’s often easiest to simply supervise operations yourself.
Caring Transitions training and onboarding
Good franchising partners won’t force you to open your operations without guidance. Fortunately, Caring Transitions provide excellent training and onboarding support at its headquarters in Cincinnati.
Specifically, every owner gets access to comprehensive digital marketing tools and strategies to help them acquire new customers and maintain excellent long-term customer relationships throughout the relocation process.
On top of that, Caring Transitions provides all of its franchisees with training benefits and tools like:
- A customized website for your business based on its location and target audience.
- Social media marketing and advertising strategy training and support (a big boon if you don’t have a lot of marketing experience already).
- Market-specific collateral, which can be beneficial in some local markets.
- Localized search and SEO/search engine optimization campaigns to help drive website traffic.
- Support for a national PR and branding program.
When you start a franchise with Caring Transitions, you and your employees can access a comprehensive and on-site training program at the corporate offices. This is followed by a similarly comprehensive 90-day onboarding practice routine, which puts you in the perfect position to launch and succeed with your business.
Lastly, Caring Transitions provides all franchisees with ongoing business coach support to help drive long-term success.
Caring Transitions franchise reviews
Many current and previous franchisees have glowing things to say about this franchise partner.
For example, Kendra Good is a franchisee in the Casper and Cheyenne, WA, areas. She says that her Caring Transitions business “brings me great joy because not only am I helping to lift the burden for my clients during stressful situations, but I’m also making good money doing something I love.”
Similarly, Jamie Salter is a franchise owner in central Nebraska. He says it was “intriguing to us because it covered everything we wanted. We wanted to help people, we didn’t want to struggle with competition and we wanted to be the name in the community.”
Caring Transitions franchise cost
Of course, you shouldn’t start a franchise with Caring Transitions without knowing what it will cost you upfront.
According to recent data, the initial franchise fee you can expect is around $44,900. You’ll need to provide an initial investment of between $59,000 and $83,000, give or take, depending on operational costs and the number of people you hire.
On top of that, Caring Transitions requires all new franchisees to have $50,000 in liquid cash upfront. Veterans can take advantage of a $2000 discount on the franchise fee.
Regarding long-term fees, Caring Transitions has competitive and relatively standard requirements. You have to pay a 5% royalty fee, which is paid to Caring Transitions on a regular/ongoing basis. You’ll also have to pay a 2% ad royalty fee.
When you sign on with Caring Transitions, your agreement is suitable for 10 years. The franchise terms are renewable if the partnership is beneficial to you both.
Is there financial assistance with Caring Transitions franchising?
No. Caring Transitions does not offer direct or indirect financing, nor does Caring Transitions provide any note, lease or obligation to franchisees. Keep this in mind.
Get started with a Caring Transitions franchise today
Starting a new franchise with Caring Transitions could be a great way to break into this growing market and maximize your potential profits in the future. Consider creating a franchise with Caring Transitions today.Check out Entrepreneur’s other guides and articles for more information on this topic.
Company Overview
About Caring Transitions
- Industry
- Services (Other)
- Related Categories
- Estate Sales, Senior Care, Miscellaneous Services
- Founded
- 2006
- Parent Company
- Strategic Franchising
- Leadership
- Ray Fabik, President
- Corporate Address
-
4755 Lake Forest Dr.
Cincinnati, OH 45242
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2006 (17 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 34
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 265 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Caring Transitions franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $44,900
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $58,912 - $82,712
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $2,000 off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Caring Transitions has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 24-48 hours
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Caring Transitions landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Caring Transitions ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
