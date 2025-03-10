Taco Bell unveiled new menu innovations, technological advancements and a strategic roadmap designed to keep the brand at the forefront of quick-service dining.

Taco Bell has long positioned itself as a trailblazer in the fast-food industry, consistently delivering bold flavors, unique experiences and marketing that resonates with its passionate fan base. At last week's Live Más LIVE event, the brand pulled back the curtain on its 2025 vision.

What we saw were menu innovations, technological advancements and a strategic roadmap designed to keep Taco Bell — the top franchise on the Franchise 500 for the fifth straight year — at the forefront of quick-service dining. According to Liz Matthews, Taco Bell's chief food innovation officer, 2025 will be "delicious and joyful because I think we're just that kind of brand. After eating Taco Bell, you're like, 'Wow, that was delicious, and I'm happy,' right?"

Top leadership speaks

The event featured top Taco Bell executives and key industry leaders who shared insights into the brand's strategic direction and future growth plans. CEO Sean Tresvant emphasized the company's commitment to customer experience and sustained innovation. Taylor Montgomery, chief marketing officer, detailed Taco Bell's fan-first approach and upcoming promotional strategies, while Matthews introduced some of the brand's most exciting forthcoming menu innovations.

Beyond Taco Bell leadership, the event also featured executives from parent company Yum! Brands, including Yum! CEO David Gibbs, who provided insights into the brand's overall growth strategy. Ken Park, Yum! chief digital and technology officer, spoke about the brand's advancements in digital ordering and AI-driven customer experiences, reinforcing Taco Bell's position as a leader in fast-food technology.

New Taco Bell products for 2025

Taco Bell unveiled an array of menu items set to debut in 2025. Leading the lineup is the Quesocrisp Taco, featuring a shell crafted entirely from crispy baked cheese, offering a unique twist on the traditional taco. Additionally, the Flamin' Hot Burrito combines Flamin' Hot Cheetos and seasoned rice, delivering an extra kick for spice enthusiasts.

In addition to these highlights, Taco Bell plans to roll out several other enticing items throughout the year:

Grilled Cheese Burrito with Shredded Beef: A savory burrito filled with tender shredded beef and topped with a grilled cheese layer

Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupa: A chalupa featuring a toasted cheddar shell and a new chile lime crema sauce

Steak and Queso Crunchwrap Sliders: Miniature versions of the classic Crunchwrap, packed with grilled marinated steak, creamy chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese and a mini tostada, all wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla

Rolled Poblano Quesadilla: A quesadilla rolled with marinated steak or slow-roasted chicken and poblano peppers

Crispy Chicken Nuggets: Returning by popular demand, these nuggets are made from all-white meat chicken, marinated in jalapeño buttermilk and coated with crispy breading

Mountain Dew Baja Midnight: A new beverage offering, this drink is a twist on the classic Baja Blast, featuring a deep purple hue and a passionfruit infusion

Matthews was adamant when asked about the flavors and products that will dominate at Taco Bell in the next five years. "Chicken," she says. "All about chicken. You're seeing consumers eating a lot more chicken, and I think it's a playground that we can do really well — and have done really well — with. So, it's about meeting consumers where they are with what they want."

Double the innovation

After reaching a milestone of $1 billion in operating profit in 2024, Taco Bell is using that momentum to double innovation in 2025 with the launch of R.I.N.G. The Bell: Relentlessly Innovative Next-Generation Growth. This ambitious business growth plan focuses on accelerating U.S. expansion, igniting international growth and applying innovative strategies across all markets.

"Why do we feel confident that we're going to deliver continued sales growth in 2025?" asks Montgomery, Taco Bell's CMO. "We're going to have two times the amount of food innovation in 2025 as we had in 2024. We're going to talk about more digital integrations reaching consumers, integrating our loyalty programs and ecommerce platforms into our marketing plans more in 2025 than we ever did before."

By 2030, Taco Bell aims to increase annual average unit volumes from $2.2 million to $3 million while significantly expanding its global footprint. The brand plans to grow from 1,150 international locations in 2024 to over 3,000 restaurants outside the U.S., entering nine new countries, including France, Greece and South Africa. Additionally, Taco Bell is doubling down on expansion in key markets such as the UK, Spain, Australia and India, leveraging its proven formula for success to attract a global audience.

Tech and enhanced efficiency

Taco Bell is also focusing on technology and operational improvements to enhance speed, efficiency and overall customer experience. A key part of this strategy is Byte by Yum!, a comprehensive collection of proprietary AI-driven products designed to streamline every touchpoint in the customer journey. The brand is also reinforcing its digital connections, ensuring that digital platforms enable 100% of transactions while continuously evolving the Taco Bell Rewards program to make it one of the top loyalty programs in the industry. Every interaction — whether online, in-store or at the drive-thru — is designed to be intelligently personalized, enhancing customer engagement.

"Our digital technology strategy is focused around making sure that we've got the easiest experiences, easiest operations and insights on behalf of our brands," says Park, Yum! Brands CTO. "So it's through that lens where we don't go looking for a problem. We partner closely with our brands and markets to make sure we understand the top challenges for customers."

To further improve efficiency, Taco Bell is launching a new ordering system aimed at making the drive-thru experience even faster and more personalized. Sustainability also remains a priority, with new initiatives focused on waste reduction and eco-friendly packaging. Additionally, the brand is rolling out expanded digital perks for loyalty members, offering exclusive menu items and gamified rewards to enhance customer retention and engagement.

