As we step into 2025, the quick service food industry is more competitive than ever, with brands leveraging value, sustainability initiatives and menu innovation to stay ahead. This year's top franchises have not only withstood economic shifts but have thrived, expanding their footprints and redefining convenience.

In this exclusive list, we dive into the 10 most successful quick-service food franchises of 2025, based on Entrepreneur's 2025 Franchise 500 ranking. From household names to rising stars, these power players have cemented their status as industry leaders and are shaping the future of fast food.

Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.

1. Taco Bell

Founded: 1962

1962 Franchising since: 1964

1964 Overall Rank: 1

1 Number of units: 8,565

8,565 Change in units: +13.2% over 3 years

+13.2% over 3 years Initial investment: $610,750 - $3,980,200

$610,750 - $3,980,200 Leadership: Sean Tresvant, CEO

Sean Tresvant, CEO Parent company: Yum! Brands Inc.

Taco Bell continues to reign as the world's largest purveyor of Mexican cuisine — and the top franchise on Entrepreneur's 2025 Franchise 500 — offering a lucrative opportunity for aspiring franchisees. With over 8,500 locations across more than 30 countries, the brand has not only maintained its dominance in the fast-food industry but has also embraced innovation to stay ahead.

Taco Bell made waves in 2024 with its early retirement community, The Cantinas — which sold out in less than three minutes — and the Decades Menu, which featured nostalgic fan-favorite items from the 1960s to the early 2000s. The brand also doubled down on drive-thru digital ordering, AI-powered kitchen efficiency and sustainable packaging initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to modernizing fast food.

Related: Taco Bell Is More Than 60 Years Old — Here's the Brand's Secret to Staying Relevant, According to Its CEO

2. Jersey Mike's Subs

Founded: 1956

1956 Franchising since: 1987

1987 Overall rank: 2

2 Number of units: 2,861

2,861 Change in units: +45% over 3 years

+45% over 3 years Initial investment: $203,583 - $1,317,005

$203,583 - $1,317,005 Leadership: Peter Cancro, Founder and CEO

Peter Cancro, Founder and CEO Parent company: Jersey Mike's Franchise Systems Inc.

Jersey Mike's Subs has solidified its place as one of the fastest-growing and most successful QSR franchises. Known for its fresh, high-quality ingredients and signature "Mike's Way" sandwiches, Jersey Mike's continues to dominate the sub shop segment.

Private equity firm Blackstone acquired Jersey Mike's for $8 billion in late 2024, signaling strong investor confidence in the brand's future growth. This acquisition provides Jersey Mike's with even greater resources to expand its footprint, enhance digital ordering capabilities and innovate its menu.

Related: Jersey Mike's Embraced Change — Then Sold for $8 Billion

3. Dunkin'

Founded: 1950

1950 Franchising since: 1955

1955 Overall rank: 3

3 Number of units: 13,790

13,790 Change in units: +7.7% over 3 years

+7.7% over 3 years Initial investment: $435,500 - $1,832,500

$435,500 - $1,832,500 Leadership: Paul Brown, Inspire Brands CEO & Co-Founder

Paul Brown, Inspire Brands CEO & Co-Founder Parent company: Inspire Brands

With nearly 14,000 locations worldwide, Dunkin' continues to dominate the coffee space, offering franchisees a flexible business model and a devoted customer base. Its community-driven approach and pop culture relevance have kept it in the spotlight, especially with high-profile celebrity collaborations.

In 2024, Dunkin' made headlines when Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Tom Brady joined forces as The DunKings in a viral Super Bowl campaign that drove record engagement. Limited-edition merch tied to the campaign sold out quickly, proving Dunkin's ability to blend nostalgia with modern marketing.

Related: Dunkin' Kicks Off 2025 With a Sabrina Carpenter Partnership and New Winter Menu

4. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Founded: 1972

1972 Franchising since: 1976

1976 Overall rank: 4

4 Number of units: 4,796

4,796 Change in units: +34.2% over 3 years

+34.2% over 3 years Initial investment: $471,000 - $3,875,700

$471,000 - $3,875,700 Leadership: Jeff Klein, President

Jeff Klein, President Parent company: Restaurant Brands Int'l.

Popeyes made major moves to expand its footprint in 2024, entering high-traffic locations like airports and college campuses. This strategic push allows the brand to tap into a captive audience craving quality comfort food on the go. Beyond the U.S., Popeyes is accelerating its global presence, expanding into new countries with a focus on international growth strategies that maintain its signature Southern charm.

With its growing international appeal, strong franchise support and a proven track record of profitability, Popeyes remains one of the most attractive QSR investments in 2025.

Related: Why Is Popeyes Taking Over Airports and College Campuses? The Chicken Chain's VP Explains Its Strategy.

5. Culver's

Founded: 1984

1984 Franchising since: 1988

1988 Overall rank: 7

7 Number of units: 978

978 Change in units: +21% over 3 years

+21% over 3 years Initial investment: $2,811,500 - $6,867,000

$2,811,500 - $6,867,000 Leadership: Rick Silva, CEO

Rick Silva, CEO Parent company: Culver Franchising System LLC

Culver's might not have the sheer store count of some fast-food giants, but what it lacks in numbers, it more than makes up for in loyalty and an ever-growing cult following. Known for its ButterBurgers, fresh frozen custard and Midwestern hospitality, the brand has built a reputation for delivering higher-quality fast food that keeps customers coming back.

Despite its regional roots, Culver's has been expanding at an impressive pace, with 2024 marking another year of significant growth. The brand has continued to punch above its weight in the competitive fast-food industry, thriving in a landscape where many chains are cutting costs and streamlining menus.

Related: The Culver Family Opened Their First Restaurant in 1984 — Now Culver's Has 1,000 Locations. What's Its Secret?

6. Wendy's

Founded: 1969

1969 Franchising since: 1971

1971 Overall rank: 8

8 Number of units: 7,282

7,282 Change in units: +5.8% over 3 years

+5.8% over 3 years Initial investment: $310,095 - $2,828,707

$310,095 - $2,828,707 Leadership: Kirk Tanner, President & CEO

Kirk Tanner, President & CEO Parent company: Wendy's Int'l. Inc.

Last year marked major shifts for Wendy's, starting with the appointment of new CEO Kirk Tanner, a longtime PepsiCo executive, who has set the stage for ambitious growth. Under his leadership, Wendy's has doubled down on expansion, leveraging a mix of traditional locations and its innovative Next Gen restaurant designs. These new, tech-driven stores focus on streamlined operations, AI-enhanced drive-thrus, digital ordering and delivery efficiency, allowing franchisees to cut costs while maximizing revenue.

With strong leadership, cutting-edge store concepts and an aggressive growth strategy, Wendy's is positioning itself as a top-tier franchise investment for 2025.

Related: Wendy's Has a New Restaurant Design That Lets Them Take 400 Times More Digital Orders

7. Wingstop

Founded: 1994

1994 Franchising since: 1998

1998 Overall rank: 11

11 Number of units: 2,352

2,352 Change in units: +44.8% over 3 years

+44.8% over 3 years Initial investment: $259,400 - $912,100

$259,400 - $912,100 Leadership: Michael Skipworth, President & CEO

Michael Skipworth, President & CEO Parent company: Wingstop Restaurants Inc.

Operationally, Wingstop's digital-first approach is a game-changer, allowing restaurants to handle a high volume of orders without requiring a massive staff. This lean model means fewer employees, lower overhead and a more efficient overall operation. The brand also offers territory protections, helping franchisees build a strong presence without oversaturation.

For those looking to get in on the action, Wingstop provides two franchising paths in the U.S. Entrepreneurs can opt for a single-unit operation, which requires hands-on involvement and residency in the chosen market, or explore multi-unit opportunities for broader expansion.

Related: ChatGPT Can Now Complete a Major Task That Would Take a Human Up to 30 Days. Here's How it Works.

8. Arby's

Founded: 1964

1964 Franchising since: 1965

1965 Overall rank: 12

12 Number of units: 3,613

3,613 Change in units: +2.1% over 3 years

+2.1% over 3 years Initial investment: $644,950 - $2,451,000

$644,950 - $2,451,000 Leadership: David Graves, Brand President

David Graves, Brand President Parent company: Inspire Brands

Arby's isn't just about roast beef anymore — it's a fast-food powerhouse that's redefining what a sandwich chain can be. Although the brand built its legacy on slow-roasted, freshly sliced meats, it has evolved into a top contender in the fast food industry thanks to bold menu innovations and a dedicated fanbase.

Beyond the food, Arby's knows how to engage its audience in fun and unexpected ways. In 2024, the brand made headlines by launching a giveaway of branded golf clubs. And in 2021, there were Arby's french fry-flavored vodkas, which came in two varieties — curly fries or crinkle fries — and quickly sold out at $60 per bottle.

With strong corporate backing, a diverse menu that keeps customers coming back and a reputation for quality, Arby's offers franchisees a compelling opportunity in 2025. Arby's continues to prove that it has the meats — and the momentum — to dominate the industry.

Related: From Roast Beef Titans to Innovative Trendsetters — 10 Surprising Facts About Arby's

9. Papa Johns

Founded: 1985

1985 Franchising since: 1986

1986 Overall rank: 13

13 Number of units: 6,071

6,071 Change in units: +12.4% over 3 years

+12.4% over 3 years Initial investment: $272,915 - $989,415

$272,915 - $989,415 Leadership: Todd Penegor, CEO

Todd Penegor, CEO Parent company: Papa Johns Franchising LLC

One of Papa Johns' biggest strengths is leveraging celebrity and influencer partnerships to supercharge its brand — the Shaquille O'Neal pizza helped Papa Johns raise more than $3 million for charity. By collaborating with high-profile figures, the company has been able to tap into new audiences, generate buzz and reinforce its reputation as a go-to pizza destination. This strategy has helped franchisees benefit from built-in brand loyalty and widespread name recognition, making customer acquisition easier than ever.

Related: How Shaq Is Bringing Fun Back to Papa Johns

10. Pizza Hut

Founded: 1958

1958 Franchising since: 1959

1959 Overall rank: 14

14 Number of units: 18,598

18,598 Change in units: +12.1% over 3 years

+12.1% over 3 years Initial investment: $412,000 - $2,053,500

$412,000 - $2,053,500 Leadership: Diane Simrall, Director of Franchise Finance

Diane Simrall, Director of Franchise Finance Parent company: Yum! Brands Inc.

Few brands in the pizza industry command the same level of global recognition and customer loyalty as Pizza Hut. With more than 18,000 locations worldwide, Pizza Hut continues to evolve, blending time-tested recipes with modern convenience to stay ahead in a competitive market.

Pizza Hut made headlines in 2024 with its bold marketing initiatives and tech-driven innovations. The brand launched self-service Personal Pan Pizza Hut kiosks, offering customers a quick, on-the-go experience. It also grabbed attention with its job-seeker campaign, delivering resumes on free pizza boxes to help crafty applicants land interviews.

Related: Tired of Your Resume Being Ignored? Pizza Hut Will Deliver it — With a Free Pizza.