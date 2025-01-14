Wendy's Has a New Restaurant Design That Lets Them Take 400 Times More Digital Orders The burger franchise has a new leadership team, and they're ready to deliver way more burgers.

By Kim Kavin

This story appears in the January 2025 issue of Entrepreneur.

Courtesy of The Wendy's Company

There were big changes at Wendy's in 2024. The company brought on a new leadership team, rolled out new strategies to recruit franchisees, and even brought bilingual AI to its drive-thrus — all of which landed the burger brand back in the Top 10. (Last year, Wendy's was No. 17.)

Let's start with the leadership. Kirk Tanner became president and CEO, after a nearly 32-year career at PepsiCo. (He was most recently CEO of PepsiCo Beverages North America.) The brand also elevated new people to its U.S. and international president roles. New initiatives followed — like data-driven incentivization programs, which help new franchises open in locations that have the highest probability of profitability. Wendy's also introduced development incentives in Canada and parts of Latin America.

The team also focused on a new "next gen" restaurant design, enabling a simplified construction buildout, lower capital expenditures, and reduced operating expenses. Wendy's says it's unlocked up to 400 times the digital and delivery capacity of previous designs.

"The response to the latest design has been overwhelmingly positive from both the franchise community and the industry," says Abigail E. Pringle, Wendy's new U.S. president. As of last November, Wendy's was on track to have nearly 300 next-gen locations operational by the end of 2024.

To optimize its drive-thru experience, Wendy's implemented a voice-enabled AI to take orders in English and Spanish. The system combines conversational artificial intelligence with audio and visual technologies to create a personalized, consistent customer experience. Real people working the counters add a personal touch.

"While still in early learning stages, the new Spanish-language capability empowers Wendy's crew members to better serve Spanish-speaking customers," Pringle says. "We are encouraged by the results of testing at select company restaurants and plan to expand in 2025."

Of course, there's also the addition of food promotions. One recent example is the Krabby Patty Kollab, combining Wendy's Krabby Patty Kollab Burger and Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty to celebrate SpongeBob's 25th anniversary. Pringle says the promotion "really struck a positive chord with consumers, driving impressive sales growth and attention for Wendy's."

Looking ahead, Pringle says, "With over 400 new development commitments already secured in 2024, we have approximately 1,200 committed restaurant openings through 2025." Those restaurants will join the 7,000-plus Wendy's restaurants around the globe.

Kim Kavin was an editorial staffer at newspapers and magazines for a decade before going full-time freelance in 2003. She has written for The Washington Post, NBC’s ThinkThe Hill and more about the need to protect independent contractor careers. She co-founded the grassroots, nonpartisan, self-funded group Fight For Freelancers.

