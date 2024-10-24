Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Change. It's a word that can spark excitement or ignite fear — sometimes both. In today's business world, where fierce competition and rapid shifts are constants, how we manage change can define the future of a company.

Right now, one of the most seismic shifts facing us is artificial intelligence (AI). From automation to data-driven decision-making, AI is poised to reshape entire industries. But even though the need to embrace AI is clear, getting an organization to go all in is no easy feat.

Jim Hemerling, a thought leader in organizational transformation, emphasizes the importance of a people-first approach to leading change. According to Hemerling, transformations are most successful when leaders focus not just on the business outcome but on creating a positive experience for their people during the process. This idea is central to navigating the psychology of change, especially with something as disruptive — and potentially intimidating — as AI.

The real challenge, Hemerling seems to say, isn't the technology itself — it's the psychology of change. Businesses are made up of people, and people are naturally resistant to change, especially when it threatens the familiar.

The 'why' behind change

The most critical step in managing any major shift, like integrating AI, is communication — and lots of it. The place to begin is explaining why the change is happening. The biggest mistake leaders make is assuming everyone has the same view of market trends as they do. In reality, most people are laser-focused on their own work, not the external forces reshaping industries.

For AI, the "why" is simple: it's not just a tool — it's the next frontier of competitive advantage. AI allows us to work smarter, automate mundane tasks and deliver more value to clients and customers. However, the change will never stick if your team doesn't understand the urgency or benefit. You've got to paint a vivid picture of what the world looks like if you don't adapt. This is more than just saying, "Our competitors are using AI." It's about showing the tangible risks: missed opportunities, falling behind and eventually, obsolescence. People need to feel the cost of staying stagnant as much as the potential upside of change.

Managing the psychology of fear

Fear is a powerful force in the psychology of change, and when it comes to AI, it's no surprise that workers are apprehensive. Many workers fear AI might make their roles obsolete, that it will expose sensitive personal information, or that errors, like hallucinations or misinformation from AI systems, could jeopardize their work.

These concerns are legitimate, and ignoring them only fuels resistance. Leaders must first acknowledge these fears to adapt, creating space for open dialogue and understanding. AI isn't perfect — it can't replace human intuition or experience — but it can complement human work in meaningful and impactful ways.

That's why it's essential to over-communicate during these transitions. To help teams overcome specific fears, it's critical to take deliberate steps to address their targeted concerns. Start by educating them on the limits of AI and how it can be used as a tool to enhance — not replace — their roles.

Transparency is key; explain the safeguards in place to protect sensitive information and outline the strategies for addressing AI errors like hallucinations. Additionally, employees should be involved in the AI implementation process. When they feel part of the decision-making and see the benefits in action, that fear transforms into curiosity and buy-in. By addressing these concerns head-on, leaders can turn fear into an opportunity for growth and collaboration.

Your communication strategy should be twofold. First, be transparent about what's happening at every step. Uncertainty breeds resistance, but when people know what to expect, they can mentally prepare for the change. Second, connect the change back to their roles. Show them how AI will make their work easier, more efficient and ultimately more rewarding. Make it personal.

Building buy-in

Getting buy-in requires more than just top-down messaging. It's about creating a culture where people feel heard, involved and empowered. When introducing AI or any transformative technology, involve your team early in the process. Solicit their input, address their concerns and make them part of the solution. People are much more likely to embrace change when they feel they have a stake in it.

But even with clear communication and a solid strategy, skeptics will always be. That's why it's essential to focus on quick wins. Identify early AI projects that can deliver immediate, tangible results. When people see AI making a real difference in their day-to-day work—whether it's automating routine tasks, speeding up processes, or delivering new insights—they'll start to believe in the vision. Momentum builds buy-in.

The cost of standing still

The biggest hurdle for many businesses is complacency. When people are busy with their day-to-day work, it's easy to ignore market trends and technological shifts. After all, the status quo feels safe. But as leaders, it's our job to challenge that sense of safety. The reality is, the world is changing — fast. Those who don't adapt will be left behind. AI isn't just a passing trend; it's a fundamental shift in how businesses operate. Companies that fail to embrace it risk becoming irrelevant.

You need to connect the dots for your team to create lasting change. Show them what the world looks like if the business treads water and doesn't act. The competition will get faster, clients will expect more and the organization will struggle to keep pace. People are far more likely to get on board when they understand the stakes.

The future is now

The businesses that will thrive in the next decade are those that embrace change head-on. AI is a massive part of that future, but the technology alone isn't enough. Success hinges on how well we manage the psychology of change within our organizations. It's about making the case for why change is necessary, communicating with transparency, building buy-in and showing your team the cost of standing still.

People drive businesses. And people can do extraordinary things when they understand the why and feel supported through the how.

Let's go all in.