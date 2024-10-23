Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Starting a business is exciting, but the path to success is far from easy. Whether you're launching a new venture or scaling an existing one, following the right steps can significantly increase your chances of success.

While every business journey is unique, there are four fundamental steps that all entrepreneurs should follow when building or growing a company.

1. Validate your idea and be your first salesperson

Before you can grow your business, you need to know if there's demand for what you're offering. The best way to validate your idea is simple: Go out and talk to people. Don't just ask if they like your product or service; ask if they'll pay for it. This is the real litmus test for market demand.



Start by reaching out to your network — friends, family, colleagues and even acquaintances. You can also approach local businesses or potential customers directly. For example, if you're developing a new product, walk into a neighborhood store and ask the owner if they'd buy it. Be direct: "Would you pay for this?" If the answer is yes, ask them to commit, either with a pre-order or deposit. The point is to gauge real interest, not just polite encouragement.



After validating your idea, ask yourself: "Am I ready to be salesperson number one?" In the beginning, no one will understand your product or service better than you. Securing those first 100 customers is crucial, and as the founder, you should lead that charge. Even if you don't see yourself as a natural salesperson, this experience will teach you invaluable lessons about your target market, pricing and customer needs.



If you're not comfortable in this role or find it too overwhelming, it might be time to consider bringing on a partner who excels in sales. But remember, in the early days, nothing substitutes for direct, hands-on experience selling your own product.

2. Build a strong digital presence

Once you've validated your idea and started securing your first customers, it's time to establish your digital presence. In today's business world, your online footprint is often the first interaction people have with your brand. A strong digital presence lends credibility to your business, attracts customers and helps you stand out from the competition.



Begin by setting up your website. It doesn't need to be overly complex at first — just make sure it's professional, easy to navigate and clearly communicates what you do. Next, create profiles on the social media platforms most relevant to your business. Whether it's LinkedIn, Instagram or TikTok, being active on these platforms is a must.



From here, start focusing on search engine optimization (SEO) to ensure people can find your website easily. You may also want to explore online advertising options, like Google Ads or Facebook Ads, to help drive traffic and generate leads. Building a consistent and professional digital presence from the start will give you a solid foundation as you grow.

3. Define your operations team

With a validated idea and an online presence, it's time to think about how your business will run on a day-to-day basis. Defining your core operations team early on is critical. Ask yourself, who is going to handle customer service? Who will manage inventory or fulfillment? Who is going to oversee sales?



If your business involves technology — whether it's software development, an online platform or simply leveraging tech to streamline operations — you'll also need to solidify your product development team. This might be the point where you meet a co-founder or partner who complements your skills and brings expertise in areas like technology, operations or product management.



Clear role definition is essential, even in the early stages, to ensure your business runs smoothly and can scale effectively.

4. Set up HR and financial systems

Many startups overlook the importance of human resources (HR) and financial systems, often treating them as secondary concerns. However, failing to set up proper HR and accounting from the start can lead to major problems down the road.



HR might seem unnecessary when you only have a few employees, but creating basic structures for hiring, managing performance and building a strong company culture is critical as you scale. Similarly, setting up a proper financial management system will help you keep track of cash flow, manage payroll and ensure long-term profitability. This includes setting up accounting software and establishing bookkeeping processes.

While these tasks might feel like an afterthought, having a solid HR and financial foundation will give you the stability you need to grow your business efficiently.

