A Pre-IPO Opportunity is Brewing in the $100B U.S. Coffee Industry

Coffee. After water, it’s America’s most popular beverage. A $100B industry in the U.S. alone, right under our noses.

But while many love it for its jolt, investors love it for a different reason.

After all, artificial intelligence (AI) isn’t coming along anytime soon to turn the industry on its head. And roughly two out of three people rely on it daily, no matter what the economy does.

It’s led multi-billion-dollar giants like Starbucks ($SBUX, $96B market cap), Nestle ($NSRGY, $250B market cap), Peets ($JDEPY, $15B market cap), Keurig Dr Pepper ($KDP, $40B market cap), and Dutch Bros ($BROS, $10B market cap) to public markets.

But there’s one company in this booming industry that is doing things differently. And they just got exclusive rights to begin selling their products under the brand of one of coffee’s most beloved names.

That company? The Green Coffee Company. Already Colombia’s #1 largest coffee producer, they just secured exclusive rights to the storied Juan Valdez brand in the U.S. and Canada.

Why is that such a big deal? Because Juan Valdez remains a top-five choice among many American coffee drinkers and #1 choice for many Hispanic Americans. Founded and popularized in 1959, it is a brand that many Americans grew up with.

As Colombia’s largest producer, few can match Green Coffee Company’s state-of-the-art processing infrastructure, logistics capabilities and on-the-ground network. And with the benefit of Colombia’s most recognizable coffee brand, they’re preparing to take this storied brand to new heights as they accelerate their North American expansion.

So it’s no surprise that they’ve got their eyes on an IPO in 2027.

But that’s only the tip of the iceberg on why investors are paying such close attention to the Green Coffee Company’s current pre-IPO opportunity…

Unlocking the industry’s untapped value

Most brands let the supply chain dictate the price passed off to consumers, with little to no knowledge of where their product has been or if it meets standards.

Green Coffee Company grows, processes, packages, and exports its own beans, giving customers full traceability and quality control from farm to shelf. This control unlocks major advantages for everybody involved:

Higher margins and pricing power

Consistent quality that retailers can trust

Certifications like Carbon Positive, Rainforest Alliance, and Fair Trade

Operational leverage as they scale

Auxiliary revenue streams like ethanol generated from waste byproducts

That’s how Green Coffee Company achieved 37x revenue growth in three years. Now, they’re preparing to unlock new revenue streams with the power of the Juan Valdez brand.

From white-labeled success to national brand play

The Juan Valdez name is instantly recognizable and synonymous with quality. And since earning the rights, the company has already leveraged its reputation to banner results:

Retailers are already buying in: Since March 2025, Juan Valdez–branded products have landed in hundreds of locations across more than a dozen states, including Target, Walmart.com, and Harris Teeter , with more in the pipeline.

Since March 2025, Juan Valdez–branded products have landed in hundreds of locations across more than a dozen states, including , with more in the pipeline. American institutions trust them: Already the Official Coffee of the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Rams and served at more than a dozen additional chains including Roche Bros and DÁgostinos on the East Coast, Pete’s Fresh Market in the Midwest, and Raley’s on the West Coast.

Already the and served at more than a dozen additional chains including Roche Bros and DÁgostinos on the East Coast, Pete’s Fresh Market in the Midwest, and Raley’s on the West Coast. A refreshed product and strategy: They’re rolling out high-growth products like ready-to-drink lattes and K-cups, priced competitively against premium peers like Peet’s.

The company earned $37M in revenue in 2024, it says. But with the power of the Juan Valdez brand, they’ve got even more ambitious plans ahead.

By 2027, the company is targeting a public listing. That’s why investors are so excited about this chance to join now, at the pre-IPO stage.

A pre-IPO opportunity for everyday investors

Rather than reserve this opportunity for just institutional funds or insiders, Green Coffee Company is inviting everyday investors to own equity before the company’s planned 2027 IPO.

They’ve already done the hard part: built a vertically integrated model, used it to grow revenue exponentially, and secured a brand to unlock nationwide growth. Now, they’re raising capital to accelerate that expansion, with $250M in annual revenue targeted by 2030.

With coffee consumption hitting 20-year highs, brand power locked in, and full control of the supply chain, Green Coffee Company is scaling fast.

Now is your chance to become a pre-IPO Green Coffee Company investor.



To learn more about this opportunity or to become an investor, go to invest.greencoffeecompany.com/.

This is a paid advertisement for Green Coffee Company´s Regulation CF offering. Please read the offering circular at https://invest.greencoffeecompany.com/