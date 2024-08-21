Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The term neuromanagement, or neuroleadership, refers to leadership principles that draw on understanding how the brain works at a physiological level. Understanding key insights from neuroscience and psychology can help managers and leaders implement brain-based strategies for effective change management.

Understanding how your employees will naturally process new information and respond to change can help you maximize your team's productivity, communication and creativity as your business grows. You can leverage brain science to minimize the tension, conflict and confusion that often accompany company-wide transitions.

How the brain responds to change

To develop effective change management strategies, it's important to understand how the brain changes and responds to change.

How people react to change

Two physiological concepts significantly impact how people respond to change. The first is the difference between the prefrontal cortex and the basal ganglia. The prefrontal cortex is activated when a person is doing or learning something new, an activity that requires mental energy and conscious attention. The basal ganglia, on the other hand, is activated when people perform an activity that is so routine they barely have to think about it, what we often describe as "muscle memory." Changing habits or learning something new requires us to use the prefrontal cortex and give the new habit or concept a significant amount of attention. This is why it is easier to simply continue old habits or ways of thinking.

The second reason people are resistant to change is that our brains are quick to detect a difference between what we expect and what is actually happening. When this occurs, the orbital frontal cortex reacts, sending us error signals and activating the amygdala, the part of the brain responsible for the "flight or fight" reaction. All of this pulls energy away from the prefrontal cortex, which controls logical thinking. In other words, our brains are wired to see change as a threat at a physiological level, and our reaction is naturally emotional and visceral rather than logical. Even in situations where there is no physical threat, our brains still react to change as though there is danger present.

How people change their mind

The most important concept for leaders to understand is that while change is possible, it must be self-directed. To create new habits or ways of thinking, people must deliberately give their attention to the new process, habit or concept. This is referred to as "attention density," and neuroscientists refer to the idea of harnessing attention density as "self-directed neuroplasticity." One study suggested that when people have a moment of insight or revelation, new connections are formed inside their brains in a tangible way. However, for this to happen, the insight must be their own.

Brain-based strategies for change management

Given that our brains are physiologically wired to maintain habits and perceive change as a threat, change management must be approached thoughtfully. Effective leadership in times of transition involves helping employees make connections, develop insights and desire change on their one. This means not just handing down canned initiatives but leading and guiding employees to new ways of thinking, functioning and relating to their job environment, customers and other teams. Here are some strategies to help you guide change effectively.

Decrease perceived threats

Consider how you can minimize the perceived threat that comes along with change. One strategy is to set clear expectations. For example, set clear intentions for meetings and performance reviews so that employees can form accurate expectations ahead of time rather than being surprised in the moment. Enabling clear workflow and SOP between teams can also help to minimize chaos and keep transitions smooth. By establishing clear communication and expectations, you can minimize the scope of change and help employees have a positive reaction.

Ask the right questions

When change is necessary, draw on brain-based strategies to make it both positive and effective. Before implementing a transition, try asking yourself the following questions:

Where are you directing your employees' focus?

What expectations do your employees have that will no longer be met?

Does the transition process enable employees to connect personally with your new approach?

How are you facilitating personal understanding and insight?

What will your employees perceive as a threat?

Maximize attention density

Since effective change requires attention density, consider how to set up your workplace and routines to allow your employees to focus. This means allowing your employees to focus on crucial tasks by not overloading them or pulling them in multiple directions. Multitasking, which often occurs during times of flux as roles shift, may actually inhibit transitions and increase stress. Meetings and workspaces should also be designed with intense focus in mind. This could mean setting up a flexible workspace environment to allow employees to adapt their space to their work style. Meetings, specifically meetings about shifts or new procedures, should be intentional and focused to enable engagement.

Inspire insight

These strategies should help you inspire employees to reach their own insights and create new habits. The bigger the change, the bigger the personal engagement required. Brainstorm ways to engage your employees in the transitions that are occurring. This could include demonstrating a problem and involving employees in creating a solution. While the process will look different for every business, try to plan transitions with the goal of helping employees understand and connect to changes rather than simply issuing directions.

Understanding basic neuroscience concepts and how they relate to leadership and employee performance can help you become a more effective leader. Anticipating your employees' reaction to change can help you minimize tension and implement smooth transitions, growing your business successfully.