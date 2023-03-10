Pizza Hut
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#40 Ranked #60 last year
Initial investment
$367K - $2.1M
Units as of 2022
17,358 1.1% over 3 years
In 1958, two brothers asked their mom for $600. With the money, they opened up their own pizza restaurant. With space for only eight letters on the sign, they called their restaurant Pizza Hut. Now, the pizza chain commands a considerable market segment in the pizza industry, with thousands of locations in the U.S. and over 10,000 franchises internationally.

Pizza Hut restaurants focus on pizza, pasta, breadsticks, chicken wings, and other Italian-inspired food products. Generally, most Pizza Hut locations offer a variety of lunch buffets to patrons, as well. Pizza Hut strives to be a community-oriented place where families can feel comfortable having a good time together. 

Why You May Want to Start a Pizza Hut Franchise

If you have restaurant or retail management experience, you probably have the skills Pizza Hut looks for in a franchisee. The franchisor may be a good option for those looking to open multiple restaurants, as well. 

Pizza Hut requires that a franchisee commits to two locations, with the ultimate goal of opening five. These locations can typically be express locations, so you are not limited to only opening free-standing restaurants. Pizza Hut likely requires franchisees to be entirely hands-on, as well, which might make it even more appealing to those who love to get involved in the creation of a product.

Overall, the ideal candidate is probably one who wants to run a restaurant, but doesn't want to go through the trouble of establishing a brand and reputation.

What Might Make a Pizza Hut Franchise a Good Choice?

Compared to other small franchises struggling to break into the pizza market, Pizza Hut enjoys a large share of America's market already. Pizza is typically an everyday sort of meal, with many Americans eating it at least once a month. 

Pizza Hut has ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 and Top Global Franchises many times over the course of its lifetime. Those rankings are based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

How to Open a Pizza Hut Franchise

To be part of the Pizza Hut team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Pizza Hut team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Pizza Hut franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment. Do your due diligence and research your market area. Though competition can be healthy, too much may not allow for the most possible growth.

If you qualify and once you pay your fees, you can begin your operation as a Pizza Hut franchise owner. Any way you slice it, Pizza Hut may be one of the most well-known pizza franchises around! Hopefully, your location will have families and hungry individuals coming in from miles away.

Company Overview

About Pizza Hut

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Pizza
Founded
1958
Parent Company
Yum! Brands Inc.
Leadership
David Graves, President
Corporate Address
7100 Corporate Dr.
Plano, TX 75024
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1959 (64 years)
# of employees at HQ
400
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
17,358 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Pizza Hut franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$367,000 - $2,063,500
Net Worth Requirement
$700,000
Cash Requirement
$350,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
4.75%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Pizza Hut has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
320-480 hours
Classroom Training
43-55 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Pizza Hut landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Pizza Hut ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #40 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #6 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Award

Ranked #1 in Pizza in 2021

Best of the Best
Food

Ranked #1 in Pizza in 2022

Top Food Franchises

