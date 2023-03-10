In 1958, two brothers asked their mom for $600. With the money, they opened up their own pizza restaurant. With space for only eight letters on the sign, they called their restaurant Pizza Hut. Now, the pizza chain commands a considerable market segment in the pizza industry, with thousands of locations in the U.S. and over 10,000 franchises internationally.

Pizza Hut restaurants focus on pizza, pasta, breadsticks, chicken wings, and other Italian-inspired food products. Generally, most Pizza Hut locations offer a variety of lunch buffets to patrons, as well. Pizza Hut strives to be a community-oriented place where families can feel comfortable having a good time together.

Why You May Want to Start a Pizza Hut Franchise

If you have restaurant or retail management experience, you probably have the skills Pizza Hut looks for in a franchisee. The franchisor may be a good option for those looking to open multiple restaurants, as well.

Pizza Hut requires that a franchisee commits to two locations, with the ultimate goal of opening five. These locations can typically be express locations, so you are not limited to only opening free-standing restaurants. Pizza Hut likely requires franchisees to be entirely hands-on, as well, which might make it even more appealing to those who love to get involved in the creation of a product.

Overall, the ideal candidate is probably one who wants to run a restaurant, but doesn't want to go through the trouble of establishing a brand and reputation.

What Might Make a Pizza Hut Franchise a Good Choice?

Compared to other small franchises struggling to break into the pizza market, Pizza Hut enjoys a large share of America's market already. Pizza is typically an everyday sort of meal, with many Americans eating it at least once a month.

Pizza Hut has ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 and Top Global Franchises many times over the course of its lifetime. Those rankings are based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

How to Open a Pizza Hut Franchise

To be part of the Pizza Hut team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Pizza Hut team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Pizza Hut franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment. Do your due diligence and research your market area. Though competition can be healthy, too much may not allow for the most possible growth.

If you qualify and once you pay your fees, you can begin your operation as a Pizza Hut franchise owner. Any way you slice it, Pizza Hut may be one of the most well-known pizza franchises around! Hopefully, your location will have families and hungry individuals coming in from miles away.