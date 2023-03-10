The first Moe's Southwest Grill opened in Atlanta, Georgia in the winter of 2000. By 2001, Moe’s Southwest Grill began franchising. It introduced a new fresh food concept in a welcoming atmosphere. This is a fast-casual restaurant franchise owned by Focus Brands–the same brand that has franchised Auntie Anne’s and Cinnabon.

Moe's Southwest Grill takes pride in caring, living, and working for the community, whether for family dinner or a lunch bite. Moe's Southwest Grill strives to offer mouth-watering burritos featuring more than 20 flavorful, fresh ingredients and superb low calorie and vegetarian options. Moe's Southwest Grill is a place where food is fresh, fabulous, and fun, which both franchisees and customers love about the brand.

Why You May Want to Open a Moe's Southwest Grill Franchise

The Moe's Southwest Grill franchise family typically offers guidance from experienced, passionate professionals. These professionals usually help with extensive brand development, operations, and food service building experience. The franchise service is based on trust, dedication, and respect, as well as support.

As a franchisee for this fast-casual restaurant, your menu mainly serves Southwest fare, including tacos, quesadillas, burritos, and nachos. There are also salad stacks, salsas, and burrito bowls, whose ingredients can be subtracted or added to customize the standard entrée. Additionally, each order usually comes with a free side of salsa or potato chips. Online training tools, detailed job aids, an in-depth operations manual, and franchisee training certification are also generally available to franchisees.

What Might Make Moe's Southwest Grill a Good Choice?

As a franchisee, you'll be continually offering world-class offerings of improved and expanded variety. The franchisor typically provides a unique establishment, operation, and development system for your restaurant's operation. Moe's Southwest Grill generally sets up in high visibility areas with an atmosphere that might make it an excellent fit for retail centers or other freestanding conversions.

Besides driving in-store traffic, Moe's Southwest Grill targets catering opportunities from schools, hospitals, sports facilities, and parks. The franchisor collects demographic data using proprietary analytics technology to assess the traffic flow and accessibility and the competition relative to your site.

Moe's Southwest Grill strives to offer top-notch support to its franchisees. Innovative local marketing plans may build new product trails and customer frequency. There's merchandising, local store sales, and point of purchase support too.

How To Start a Moe's Southwest Grill Franchise

To start a Moe's Southwest Grill franchise, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You’ll also want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover ongoing fees. These fees will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees.

As part of your due diligence process, you should call franchising teams and other Moe's Southwest Grill franchisees for their honest experiences. This could allow you to get an insider's viewpoint of Moe's Southwest Grill, so make sure you speak to as many franchisees as possible. It also may be a good idea to reach out to an attorney or financial advisor when deciding if opening a Moe’s Southwest Grill franchise is the correct decision for you.