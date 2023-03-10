Urban Air Franchise

Are you a business owner looking for a franchise opportunity? Owning and operating a new franchise location is an excellent business opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to expand their portfolio at a relatively low risk.

Several industries are finding their footing in the aftermath of the pandemic, but franchising is more popular and successful than ever. According to the International Franchise Association, the industry employed 8.45 million people and reached a production output of $826.6 billion in 2022

More entrepreneurs joining the industry means more growth potential. So, if you’re ready to discover more revenue potential, read on to see if becoming an Urban Air franchisee is your next move.

About Urban Air

Urban Air’s history

Urban Air is the Ultimate Indoor Adventure Park where everyone from adults to kids is welcome. The company has franchises across the United States and Canada and is perfect for hosting birthday parties, events or a classic day of family fun.

Urban Air, led by CEO Michael Browning, has headquarters in Bedford, Texas (in the Dallas-Fort Worth area) and has been open since 2011 and franchising since 2013. As the world’s largest adventure park, it boasts over 290 current parks open, with more than 80 locations in development.

The industry

Urban Air falls into the industry category of family entertainment centers. The industry used to consist of arcades and bowling alleys but has since grown to miniature golf, indoor parks and more. Some of the critical attributes of family entertainment centers are:

Appeal to ages eight to 14 and their parents.

They are distinct from destination amusement parks because they are local and more affordable.

North American families attend three to five times a year and spend $12 to $22 per visit.

August tends to be the industry’s busiest month.

Aside from the COVID-19 pandemic, the family entertainment center industry maintains steady revenue and grows as new concepts arise. Urban Air trampoline parks are one of the latest additions to the industry, as 850 and counting trampoline facilities exist in the United States.

These parks are attractive because people of all ages can envision themselves as gymnasts, play dodgeball, participate in jumping competitions and experience a new way to exercise.

Urban Air’s services

Urban Air is not just a trampoline park; it also offers many other attractions. As new trends are introduced to the industry, the company knows how important it is to provide diverse options. Because of this, Urban Air has activities including:

Mini golf.

Go-karts.

Bowling.

Ropes course.

Zip lines.

Laser tag.

Indoor skydiving.

Bumper cars.

Urban Air strives to stay on the cutting edge of business trends, and its goal is always to offer the newest and best attractions.

Franchising with Urban Air

If you like what you’ve heard about Urban Air, keep reading for the details you need to know about becoming a franchise owner.

What are the benefits of franchising with Urban Air?

Starting a new business can be filled with uncertainty and financial burdens. While challenges and investments will still be required with franchising, entering into a franchise agreement with Urban Air can alleviate those concerns.

See below for some key benefits that come with joining the company.

Urban Air provides its franchise owners with multiple revenue opportunities through:

Attractions-based pricing: Urban Air offers a choose-your-own-adventure type of experience, as there is something for everyone at its parks. The Deluxe option is for guests who only want to have fun on trampolines, the Ultimate is for guests who want options but not necessarily premium attractions and the Platinum is for guests who want unlimited access to everything the park has to offer.

Endless play: This is a membership option through which adventurers pay a monthly rate to get VIP treatment upon each visit.

Café: Because the average guest spends over three hours at an Urban Air location, the franchise offers an in-park, fast-casual café to refuel adventurers with food, treats and beverages.

Urban Air Parks thoroughly prepares its employees with 50 hours of online and in-person training that covers:

Finances.

Hiring process.

Marketing and sales.

Labor optimization.

In-park revenue.

Memberships and e-commerce.

Insurance.

Hands-on operational training program.

Urban Air provides its franchisees with continuous support throughout the entire partnership. Whether it’s marketing or operational support, the company offers fifteen times the support than owners of comparable units.

In addition, Urban Air adventure parks offer unique attractions on the cutting edge of industry trends. The company stays ahead of its competition by finding the next big thing instead of waiting for it to happen.

Who are the ideal candidates for Urban Air?

Urban Air wants candidates who have a passion for more than just business. The company wants its franchise owners to believe in Urban Air and its mission to provide a space for kids and families to unwind and interact with their community.

Because of that, Urban Air looks for potential business owners who possess qualities including:

A love for people.

A desire to make an impact on their community.

A passion for making kids feel loved.

A drive to build a lasting legacy.

Business ownership experience.

Sales and management experience.

Team leadership experience.

Hospitality industry experience.

The company encourages franchising, which is why it allows franchisees to own remote locations outside their local market. Urban Air is looking for entrepreneurs who want to own single units or multi-units or who are looking to invest.

How much does it cost to become an Urban Air franchise owner?

Before entering a franchise agreement with Urban Air, you must have all the facts. Partnering with an established company comes with perks but also costs and fees.

Luckily, Urban Air is quite transparent about its financial requirements. Take a look at the facts and figures you need to know below.

Initial franchise fee: $49,500 - $100,000.

Three months’ rental and deposit: $15,000 - $30,000.

Pre-opening, grand opening marketing and payroll expenses: $30,000 - $50,000.

Travel and training expenses: $5,000 - $10,000.

Insurance (first year's premium): $1,500 - $7,500.

Startup office supplies and inventory: $5,000 - $12,000.

Furniture, fixtures, fitness and first aid equipment and graphics: $50,000 - $60,000.

Architectural and engineering professional services: $8,000 - $15,000.

Signage: $7,000 - $15,000.

Leasehold improvements net of tenant improvement allowance/landlord contribution amounts: $90,000 - $170,000.

Legal, accounting and organizational costs: $500 - $4,000.

Miscellaneous costs: $1,000 - $5,000.

Additional funds (three months): $25,000 - $50,000.

Royalty fee: 7%.

Advertising requirement: 5%.

Liquid capital: $750,000.

Total initial investment: $301,500 - $515,500.

How do you open an Urban Air franchise?

Keep reading for the eight-step discovery process for how to open your own Urban Air franchise.

Overview of goals: You’ll meet with the Urban Air team to discuss professional needs, goals, background, timeline, financial information and any questions you may have. Brand review: You will participate in a presentation that covers the company’s vision, goals and value proposition. This will help you better understand Urban Air’s culture, business model and the steps it takes to become successful in the franchise system. Request for consideration: You will sign a non-binding, confidential document that expresses your intent to continue. Funding and territory analysis: Urban Air’s small business lender will walk you through the funding process and review potential target locations for the real estate selection process. Review Franchise Disclosure Document: An FDD will disclose vital information on Urban Air’s background, including finances and proprietary information. Attend launch day: You will meet the executive leadership team and ask any outstanding questions about the company. You will also get to experience the company culture. Final franchisee and financial validation: If everything goes according to plan, you’ll receive a letter informing you that you will have your own Urban Air franchise location. Sign franchise agreement: It’s time to make it official. You’ll become a member of the Urban Air family, move forward with the site selection process and participate in onboarding.

Is owning an Urban Air Adventure Park franchise location right for you?

As a franchisor, Urban Air is a company passionate about growing its brand, working with dedicated franchisees and serving its community with family fun.