Urban Air Adventure ParkAdventure parks
Urban Air Franchise
Are you a business owner looking for a franchise opportunity? Owning and operating a new franchise location is an excellent business opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to expand their portfolio at a relatively low risk.
Several industries are finding their footing in the aftermath of the pandemic, but franchising is more popular and successful than ever. According to the International Franchise Association, the industry employed 8.45 million people and reached a production output of $826.6 billion in 2022
More entrepreneurs joining the industry means more growth potential. So, if you’re ready to discover more revenue potential, read on to see if becoming an Urban Air franchisee is your next move.
About Urban Air
Urban Air’s history
Urban Air is the Ultimate Indoor Adventure Park where everyone from adults to kids is welcome. The company has franchises across the United States and Canada and is perfect for hosting birthday parties, events or a classic day of family fun.
Urban Air, led by CEO Michael Browning, has headquarters in Bedford, Texas (in the Dallas-Fort Worth area) and has been open since 2011 and franchising since 2013. As the world’s largest adventure park, it boasts over 290 current parks open, with more than 80 locations in development.
The industry
Urban Air falls into the industry category of family entertainment centers. The industry used to consist of arcades and bowling alleys but has since grown to miniature golf, indoor parks and more. Some of the critical attributes of family entertainment centers are:
- Appeal to ages eight to 14 and their parents.
- They are distinct from destination amusement parks because they are local and more affordable.
- North American families attend three to five times a year and spend $12 to $22 per visit.
- August tends to be the industry’s busiest month.
Aside from the COVID-19 pandemic, the family entertainment center industry maintains steady revenue and grows as new concepts arise. Urban Air trampoline parks are one of the latest additions to the industry, as 850 and counting trampoline facilities exist in the United States.
These parks are attractive because people of all ages can envision themselves as gymnasts, play dodgeball, participate in jumping competitions and experience a new way to exercise.
Urban Air’s services
Urban Air is not just a trampoline park; it also offers many other attractions. As new trends are introduced to the industry, the company knows how important it is to provide diverse options. Because of this, Urban Air has activities including:
- Mini golf.
- Go-karts.
- Bowling.
- Ropes course.
- Zip lines.
- Laser tag.
- Indoor skydiving.
- Bumper cars.
Urban Air strives to stay on the cutting edge of business trends, and its goal is always to offer the newest and best attractions.
Franchising with Urban Air
If you like what you’ve heard about Urban Air, keep reading for the details you need to know about becoming a franchise owner.
What are the benefits of franchising with Urban Air?
Starting a new business can be filled with uncertainty and financial burdens. While challenges and investments will still be required with franchising, entering into a franchise agreement with Urban Air can alleviate those concerns.
See below for some key benefits that come with joining the company.
Urban Air provides its franchise owners with multiple revenue opportunities through:
- Attractions-based pricing: Urban Air offers a choose-your-own-adventure type of experience, as there is something for everyone at its parks. The Deluxe option is for guests who only want to have fun on trampolines, the Ultimate is for guests who want options but not necessarily premium attractions and the Platinum is for guests who want unlimited access to everything the park has to offer.
- Endless play: This is a membership option through which adventurers pay a monthly rate to get VIP treatment upon each visit.
- Café: Because the average guest spends over three hours at an Urban Air location, the franchise offers an in-park, fast-casual café to refuel adventurers with food, treats and beverages.
Urban Air Parks thoroughly prepares its employees with 50 hours of online and in-person training that covers:
- Finances.
- Hiring process.
- Marketing and sales.
- Labor optimization.
- In-park revenue.
- Memberships and e-commerce.
- Insurance.
- Hands-on operational training program.
Urban Air provides its franchisees with continuous support throughout the entire partnership. Whether it’s marketing or operational support, the company offers fifteen times the support than owners of comparable units.
In addition, Urban Air adventure parks offer unique attractions on the cutting edge of industry trends. The company stays ahead of its competition by finding the next big thing instead of waiting for it to happen.
Who are the ideal candidates for Urban Air?
Urban Air wants candidates who have a passion for more than just business. The company wants its franchise owners to believe in Urban Air and its mission to provide a space for kids and families to unwind and interact with their community.
Because of that, Urban Air looks for potential business owners who possess qualities including:
- A love for people.
- A desire to make an impact on their community.
- A passion for making kids feel loved.
- A drive to build a lasting legacy.
- Business ownership experience.
- Sales and management experience.
- Team leadership experience.
- Hospitality industry experience.
The company encourages franchising, which is why it allows franchisees to own remote locations outside their local market. Urban Air is looking for entrepreneurs who want to own single units or multi-units or who are looking to invest.
How much does it cost to become an Urban Air franchise owner?
Before entering a franchise agreement with Urban Air, you must have all the facts. Partnering with an established company comes with perks but also costs and fees.
Luckily, Urban Air is quite transparent about its financial requirements. Take a look at the facts and figures you need to know below.
- Initial franchise fee: $49,500 - $100,000.
- Three months’ rental and deposit: $15,000 - $30,000.
- Pre-opening, grand opening marketing and payroll expenses: $30,000 - $50,000.
- Travel and training expenses: $5,000 - $10,000.
- Insurance (first year's premium): $1,500 - $7,500.
- Startup office supplies and inventory: $5,000 - $12,000.
- Furniture, fixtures, fitness and first aid equipment and graphics: $50,000 - $60,000.
- Architectural and engineering professional services: $8,000 - $15,000.
- Signage: $7,000 - $15,000.
- Leasehold improvements net of tenant improvement allowance/landlord contribution amounts: $90,000 - $170,000.
- Legal, accounting and organizational costs: $500 - $4,000.
- Miscellaneous costs: $1,000 - $5,000.
- Additional funds (three months): $25,000 - $50,000.
- Royalty fee: 7%.
- Advertising requirement: 5%.
- Liquid capital: $750,000.
- Total initial investment: $301,500 - $515,500.
How do you open an Urban Air franchise?
Keep reading for the eight-step discovery process for how to open your own Urban Air franchise.
- Overview of goals: You’ll meet with the Urban Air team to discuss professional needs, goals, background, timeline, financial information and any questions you may have.
- Brand review: You will participate in a presentation that covers the company’s vision, goals and value proposition. This will help you better understand Urban Air’s culture, business model and the steps it takes to become successful in the franchise system.
- Request for consideration: You will sign a non-binding, confidential document that expresses your intent to continue.
- Funding and territory analysis: Urban Air’s small business lender will walk you through the funding process and review potential target locations for the real estate selection process.
- Review Franchise Disclosure Document: An FDD will disclose vital information on Urban Air’s background, including finances and proprietary information.
- Attend launch day: You will meet the executive leadership team and ask any outstanding questions about the company. You will also get to experience the company culture.
- Final franchisee and financial validation: If everything goes according to plan, you’ll receive a letter informing you that you will have your own Urban Air franchise location.
- Sign franchise agreement: It’s time to make it official. You’ll become a member of the Urban Air family, move forward with the site selection process and participate in onboarding.
Is owning an Urban Air Adventure Park franchise location right for you?
As a franchisor, Urban Air is a company passionate about growing its brand, working with dedicated franchisees and serving its community with family fun.If you’re looking for more info on franchise opportunities and starting your own business, explore Entrepreneur’s Franchise Center.
Company Overview
About Urban Air Adventure Park
- Industry
- Recreation
- Founded
- 2011
- Parent Company
- Unleashed Brands LLC
- Leadership
- Jay Thomas, Brand President & CEO
- Corporate Address
-
2350 Airport Fwy., #505
Bedford, TX 76022
More from Urban Air Adventure Park
We Put The Venture In ADVENTURE!
Urban Air is much more than a trampoline park. We’re an experiential destination hub! Urban Air park customers rely on us for special events and opportunities to make lasting memories with their families, kids, and friends in an active environment.
Why Urban Air?
Urban Air is the world's largest indoor adventure park with 160+ open parks & 180+ in development. Our remote ownership allows over 50% of our franchisees to own multiple parks in markets other than their home market.
Consumers love us
- $468,000,000 in sales (2021)
- 300,000 birthday parties hosted in past 12 months
- 19 million pairs of socks sold annually
- Over 5 million icees sold annually.
- Record sales in 2021
- 28% EBITDA (all not just the top quartile).
- $2,800,000 in AUV
We are seeking Multi-Unit investors who hire general managers to handle day-to-day operations while engaged in the business. Top-performing parks provide great experiences that deliver great revenue and profits.
Many of our franchisees have diversified their business portfolio with Urban Air. With two businesses in one, the Urban Café fast-casual restaurant defines the dining experience inside our parks.
More Than Just An Adventure Park
From a single park built from the hands of our CEO to an award-winning top franchise in the nation, our brand is loved and highly desired. We are in the business of creating unique experience - memories for the whole family. Urban Air realizes that it has a bigger role to play in the community other than just making money. Urban Air realizes that it provides a service that impacts the lives of families. This is the reason we continue to be a leader in the market today. It's also why both customers and investors are eager to be part of the Urban Air story.
Top 10 Reasons Why Urban Air is an AWESOME Investment
- We are fast innovators and market leaders.
- Urban Air's unique atmosphere creates barriers to entry for others and the competition can't keep up.
- Each Park is uniquely designed, while creating a brand that guests recognize around the U.S. and soon-to-be globally.
- Our data-driven approach and systems are in place to allow our franchisees to monitor each park's performance and identify opportunities for continued improvement.
- Urban Air Adventure Park supplies attractions at a fraction of the cost of what competitors would charge IF they even had access to the attractions like ours.
- Safety and Training is a top priority. Urban Air records all incidents and has some of the best incident rates in the industry.
- Landlords and developers love having our brand as one of their tenants.
- We identify the top locations, in the trade area, while doing an analytic study on each location.
- Our marketing platform is unique, measurable, and leverages data.
- With insights into our type of guests, we are able to identify the right markets as well as understand how to effectively market to our guests around a park.
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2013 (10 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 58
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 159 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Urban Air Adventure Park franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $100,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $3,380,908 - $7,242,658
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $1,500,000 - $3,500,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $750,000 - $2,000,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Urban Air Adventure Park has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 76 hours
- Classroom Training
- 76.5 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 80
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Urban Air Adventure Park landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Urban Air Adventure Park ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
