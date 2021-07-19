Adventure Parks/Entertainment Centers Franchises
Franchise name/rank
Description
Initial Investment
# 55
Urban Air Adventure Park
Adventure parks
$2.8M - $5.9M
# 258
Launch Trampoline Park
Family entertainment centers
$1.9M - $4.4M
AirTime Int'l. Franchise
Trampoline parks/entertainment centers
$1.3M - $2M
Safari Nation
Indoor bounce houses and playgrounds
$256K - $747K
Sky Zone
Trampoline parks/entertainment centers
$1.3M - $2.8M
Thrillz High Flying Adventure Park
Family adventure parks
$2M - $3M
