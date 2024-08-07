Flash Sale! Save 25% on All Access

Which Fast-Food Meal Deal Offers the Best Value? If You Pick the Right One, You Can Get Nearly $16 Worth of Food for $7. Several of the largest fast-food chains announced new value deals earlier this summer, designed to help inflation-strapped consumers. Find out which is the best deal.

By Carl Stoffers Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • In response to rising prices and inflation, several top fast-food chains have launched new value deals around the $5 price point.
  • All of these deals will bring some form of relief to inflation-strapped consumers

After months of stubborn inflation and complaints about rising prices, several of the largest fast-food chains announced new value deals earlier this summer, mostly at the $5 price point.

Burger King, which is revamping approximately 1,100 U.S. locations with a recent $300 million investment, recently launched its $5 Your Way Meal, which includes a Whopper Jr., Chicken Jr. or Bacon Cheeseburger with four-piece chicken nuggets, fries and a drink.

KFC, which opened its 30,000th restaurant earlier this year, launched a $4.99 Meal For One, which includes two pieces of dark meat chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy and a biscuit. The brand

McDonald's recently extended $5 Meal Deal includes a McDouble or McChicken, small fries, four-piece Chicken McNuggets and a small drink.

Taco Bell's new build-your-own $5 Cravings Box includes a medium fountain drink, a crunchy taco, a Burrito Supreme, Cinnamon Twists and a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito. The top franchise in the 2024 Franchise 500 recently announced The Cantinas, a Taco Bell-themed "early retirement community" in San Diego.

Customers at Wendy's — which appointed Kirk Tanner as its new president and CEO earlier this year, replacing longtime CEO Todd Penegor — can get a free small Frosty by purchasing a $5 Biggie Bag through the Wendy's app. The Biggie Bag, available since 2019, includes a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger or Crispy Chicken Sandwich, four-piece chicken nuggets, Jr. fries and a small soft drink.

All of these deals will bring some form of relief to inflation-strapped consumers, but which value meal really offers the best savings? FinanceBuzz, a financial news and information website, analyzed value meals at major fast food restaurants to determine how much consumers can save buying value meals vs. buying the items individually, with the following results:

A table showing fast food restaurant value meals.

The Luxe Cravings Box from Taco Bell offers the highest savings — the $7 box includes $15.65 worth of food — nearly $9. Wendy's, #17 on the Franchise 500, followed closely with $5.75 in savings on its Biggie Bag. McDonald's rounded out the top three with about a $5 discount for buying its meal deal vs. a la carte.

Carl Stoffers

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior Business Editor

