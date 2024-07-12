Get All Access for $5/mo

Taco Bell Unveils a Luxury 'Early Retirement Community' — Here's How to Claim Your Spot Taco Bell Rewards Members will have the opportunity to secure a spot at The Cantinas starting July 16.

By Carl Stoffers Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • Taco Bell is launching The Cantinas, a unique early retirement community designed exclusively for its Rewards Members.
  • The Cantinas offers a variety of leisure activities that embrace a slower, more relaxed pace of life.
  • The community promises a "next-level culinary experience" and includes senior-inspired recreation, such as pickleball.

Billed as catering "to Gen Z's culture that values a slower, more relaxed pace of life," Taco Bell is launching The Cantinas, a Taco Bell-themed "early retirement community" in San Diego accessible only to its Rewards Members.

"Guests can embrace the laid-back lifestyle of retirees through activities such as morning aerobics, afternoon pickleball matches and early bird dinners, allowing fans to experience cross-generational leisure and senior-inspired recreation," a Taco Bell spokesperson told Entrepreneur in a statement.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Taco Bell

Promising a "next level culinary experience" and "active living staples" such as Baja Blast and pickleball, The Cantinas is open August 17-18, 2024. The Weekend Membership is priced at $150 and includes shared overnight accommodations for the ticket holder and a guest. This membership offers complete access to amenities, recreation, dining, entertainment and more, with "afternoon naps encouraged."

Alternatively, the Day Pass is $50 per day and grants the ticket holder and a guest full access to the grounds, recreation, dining and more from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Taco Bell

A Taco Bell Rewards Membership is free, and only Taco Bell Rewards Members can purchase tickets for The Cantinas. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis on July 16 at noon ET via the Taco Bell app.

This isn't the first time the chain — the top franchise in Entrepreneur's 2024 Franchise 500 Ranking — has created a fully immersive experience for fans. In 2019, Taco Bell took over a hotel in exclusive Palm Springs and turned it into The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort. Described as a "Tacoasis," the weekend experience featured everything from Taco Bell-embroidered waffle robes to taco-shaped sugar cookies left on the hotel pillows to an exclusive sampling of Taco Bell's then-unreleased Toasted Cheddar Chalupa.

Read More: KTLA Los Angeles

