Dunkin' is kicking off 2025 in style with the launch of its Winter Menu, featuring a standout collaboration with pop star Sabrina Carpenter. The partnership introduces "Sabrina's Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso," a limited-time iced beverage blending Dunkin's bold espresso, brown sugar, and oat milk, hand-shaken to deliver a smooth, frothy texture. The drink, which became available on December 31, is part of Dunkin's broader seasonal lineup but comes with a personal touch from Carpenter.

Carpenter, whose chart-topping hit "Espresso" inspired the partnership, says the collaboration is especially meaningful because of her East Coast roots and long-standing love for Dunkin'. "Dunkin' was such a big part of my life growing up," Carpenter shared in a statement.

The partnership is celebrated in a vibrant ad campaign titled "Shake That Ess'," which showcases Carpenter at a party where guests enthusiastically shake their drinks, reflecting the beverage's preparation process.

The Dunkin' Winter Menu offers more than just Carpenter's signature drink. Fans can warm up with the Lava Cake Signature Latte, indulge in the Chocolate Whoopie Pie Specialty Donut, or grab a $5 Meal Deal that includes two Wake-Up Wrap sandwiches and a medium coffee.

Carpenter's collaboration signals a fresh, star-powered direction for Dunkin' as it aims to engage younger audiences while staying true to its classic appeal. Fans can enjoy Carpenter's creation alongside the other Winter Menu items now, ensuring there's something for everyone to sip or savor.

