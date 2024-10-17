Pizza Hut is redefining how fans enjoy its iconic personal pan pizzas with the introduction of the Personal Pan Pizza Hut — a dedicated kiosk inside select Pizza Hut restaurants. Customers can use these kiosks to customize their personal pan pizzas by selecting their preferred crust, sauce, cheese and toppings.

Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.

After placing their order, they can either wait for their pizza to be prepared and take it to go or sit in the restaurant to enjoy their meal. The concept aims to provide a more interactive and personalized experience while maintaining the convenience of quick-service dining.

"Our Personal Pan Pizza is a fan favorite, and we are excited to introduce a new way to enjoy it to pizza enthusiasts," Melissa Friebe, chief marketing officer of Pizza Hut, said in a statement. "We're not just serving pizza — we're reimagining how our guests can experience the Personal Pan Pizza in an innovative, modern and, of course, personalized way."

Related: The Critical First 100 Days of Onboarding — What You're Likely Overlooking That Could Make or Break Your New Hire

Designed to meet the growing demand for customizable dining, the Personal Pan Pizza Hut aims to provide a fast and engaging experience.

The launch builds on Pizza Hut's broader innovation strategy, which includes recent initiatives like the ResuME campaign, when, earlier this year, Pizza Hut made headlines by delivering job seekers' resumes on pizza boxes. This creative approach highlighted the brand's commitment to community engagement and clever marketing. The new focus on custom pizzas reflects the same spirit of offering unique experiences for its customers.

Related: Learn the Secrets of Running 20+ Businesses as a Side Hustle — Finding and Nurturing Your 'STIC People'

Additionally, Pizza Hut's loyalty program was recently named the top performer in terms of savings, with an average return of 15%, edging out competitors like Taco Bell, Hardee's/Carl's Jr. and KFC.

The Personal Pan Pizza Hut will open for a limited two-day event in New York City on October 22 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and October 23 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. You can make reservations starting October 17 at 12 p.m. ET at exploretock.com/personalpanpizzahut.

Read More: QSR Magazine