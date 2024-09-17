In today's crowded job market, where 75% of resumes go unread by a human, Pizza Hut is offering a creative new solution.

In today's crowded, automated job market, where 75% of resumes go unread by a human, Pizza Hut is offering a creative new solution — resumes printed on Pizza Hut boxes containing free pizza. On September 17, the pizza chain is launching ResZAmes, a limited-time promotion designed to help professionals grab employers' attention during the peak hiring season known as the September Surge.

Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.

The promotion targets job-seekers in New York City, one of the nation's most competitive job markets. As part of the campaign, applicants can submit their resume details and the address of their desired employer through ResZAmes.com. Pizza Hut will select the lucky winners whose resumes will be printed on custom pizza boxes and hand-delivered to the headquarters of their chosen employers. Each ResZAme contains a medium-sized cheese pizza — making the delivery almost impossible for hiring managers to ignore.

"Finding a job can be daunting, especially during this key hiring season," Melissa Friebe, Pizza Hut's chief marketing officer, said in a statement. "We wanted to help job-seekers break through the clutter by delivering their resumes in a way that's as exciting as an office pizza delivery."

Related: The Critical First 100 Days of Onboarding — What You're Likely Overlooking That Could Make or Break Your New Hire

Printing resumes on pizza boxes might seem unconventional, but the move is billed as a creative way to make applicants stand out in a fiercely competitive job market. As that job market heats up during Q4, Pizza Hut's ResZAmes offers an opportunity for job-seekers to make a memorable impression.

The ResZAmes campaign is open for a limited time, from September 17 through September 22. Interested professionals can apply at ResZAmes.com to have their resumes delivered straight to potential employers' doorsteps.

Related: Don't Have Time to Start a Business? This Doctor, Lawyer and Now Part-Time Franchisee Would Disagree.