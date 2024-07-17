The youngest generation of job applicants is doing things differently.

Although unemployment is low and job openings are high, many Americans searching for their next role are finding it difficult to secure one, perhaps in part because of enduring expectations from the "Great Resignation," CNBC reported.

That means some young applicants, including just-graduated Gen Zers, have trouble even getting their foot in the door.

Just over 70% of 20- to 29-year-olds who received a bachelor's degree in 2023 were employed in October of that year — down from 76.4% the previous year, per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.