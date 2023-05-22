These 15 U.S. States Have the Highest Employment Levels, According to a New Report In April, 17 states had unemployment rates lower than the national average of 3.4%.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Walter Bibikow | Getty Images
Deadwood, South Dakota.

Despite all the chatter of a slowing job market, unemployment was down in a majority of U.S. states in April.

According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released last week, 16 states had unemployment rates lower in April as compared to last year and 14 states had month-over-month decreases. Furthermore, with the exception of Rhode Island, all U.S. states plus the District of Columbia reported more people working this April than last year.

Additionally, 17 states had unemployment rates lower than the national average of 3.4%.

South Dakota had the lowest level of unemployment in April at 1.9%, followed by Nebraska at 2%, and New Hampshire and North Dakota (both at 2.1%).

Despite Nevada having the highest unemployment rate in the country (5.4%), it conversely had the biggest increase in employment year-over-year at 4.2%. New Mexico, which had an unemployment rate slightly above the national average at 3.5%, also had the biggest year-over-year decline in unemployment, with a decrease of 0.8%.

Here are the 15 states where unemployment was the lowest last month across the country:

1. South Dakota

Unemployment rate: 1.9%

Year-over-year percent change: 0.0%

Year-over-year employment increase: 2.5%

2. Nebraska

Unemployment rate: 2%

Year-over-year percent change: 0.0%

Year-over-year employment increase: 2.1%

3. New Hampshire

Unemployment rate: 2.1%

Year-over-year percent change: -0.3%

Year-over-year employment increase: 2.1%

4. North Dakota

Unemployment rate: 2.1%

Year-over-year percent change: 0.1%

Year-over-year employment increase: 2.1%

5. Alabama

Unemployment rate: 2.2%

Year-over-year percent change: -0.3%

Year-over-year employment increase: 2%

6. Montana

Unemployment rate: 2.3%

Year-over-year percent change: -0.3%

Year-over-year employment increase:

7. Utah

Unemployment rate: 2.3%

Year-over-year percent change: 0.1%

Year-over-year employment increase: 2.8%

8. Maine

Unemployment rate: 2.4%

Year-over-year percent change: -0.3%

Year-over-year employment increase: 1.2%

9. Vermont

Unemployment rate: 2.4%

Year-over-year percent change: 0.2%

Year-over-year employment increase: 1.9%

10. Wisconsin

Unemployment rate: 2.4%

Year-over-year percent change: -0.4%

Year-over-year employment increase: 1.7%

11. Maryland

Unemployment rate: 2.5%

Year-over-year percent change: -0.6%

Year-over-year employment increase: 1.5%

12. Missouri

Unemployment rate: 2.5%

Year-over-year percent change: 0.2%

Year-over-year employment increase: 2.1%

13. Florida

Unemployment rate: 2.6%

Year-over-year percent change: -0.4%

Year-over-year employment increase: 3.9%

14. Idaho

Unemployment rate: 2.6%

Year-over-year percent change: 0.1%

Year-over-year employment increase: 3.1%

15. Iowa

Unemployment rate: 2.7%

Year-over-year percent change: 0.4%

Year-over-year employment increase: 1.7%

Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

