For the episode of "The Founder CEO," the co-founder and CEO of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream explains how one ice cream truck grew into a successful nationwide brand.

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream was born from an ice cream truck in New York City and has rapidly transformed from a humble truck into a household name based on its principles of using simple and high-quality ingredients. In this episode, co-founder and CEO Ben Van Leeuwen talked about his journey, revealing the grit, passion, and perseverance behind his remarkable success.

Founder's Background

Ben's love of food was nurtured in a unique childhood. Born in 1984, the youngest of four siblings, he came from a family that prioritized home-cooked meals cooked from scratch. His parents, each enriched with their similar yet different cultural milestones, instilled a respect for whole, unprocessed foods. Ben's father was a serial entrepreneur whose influence laid the groundwork for his business-minded approach, and his mother's commitment to scratch cooking instilled in him a taste for high-quality ingredients.

Ben's entrepreneurial spirit started to emerge in high school. Driving an ice cream truck — in fact, a Good Humor truck, for two summers — was the subject of a classified ad that he answered — and it ignited his passion for serving people and satisfying customers. It gave him the idea for Van Leeuwen Ice Cream.

Challenges and Growth

In 2008, Ben and his brother Peter, along with co-founder Laura O'Neill, launched their first ice cream truck, buying it off eBay for $5,000. Their goal was simple yet ambitious: to create the best-tasting ice cream using only a handful of natural ingredients. What started as one truck soon grew into a fleet, and their passion for quality and innovation resonated with customers across New York.

Today, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream has nearly 70 company-owned scoop shops and can be found in more than 12,000 grocery stores across the country. The company has more than 1,200 employees and has grown into a beloved name in artisanal ice cream. That rapid growth did not come without its challenges. Ben attributes a lot of their success to staying positive and keeping the quality even in the times that things go wrong.

What sets Van Leeuwen Ice Cream apart is its dedication to simplicity and flavor. Their ice cream contains only a few ingredients: cream, eggs, cane sugar, sea salt, and flavorings sourced with care. In a market saturated with artificial additives, Van Leeuwen's commitment to real, wholesome ingredients creates a unique and memorable customer experience.

The company has also embraced innovation, offering vegan options that don't compromise on taste or texture. This inclusivity has helped them carve a niche in the competitive ice cream market, appealing to a broad audience while staying true to their core values.

The Vision Ahead

And as Van Leeuwen Ice Cream expands, Ben hopes even more expansion is on the horizon. The brand hopes to grow its presence in grocery locations and take on new entities while keeping quality top of mind. Ben also teased working on fresh flavors and formats that suit their customers' changing palates.

However successful they become, though, Ben seems far more interested in the journey than the arrival. "It's less about getting to 100 stores," he said. "It's about enjoying the process and finding joy in the little moments."

Lessons from the Journey

Ben Van Leeuwen's story is a testament to the power of perseverance and passion. His journey from selling ice cream novelties in high school to leading a nationwide brand proves that success doesn't happen overnight. It takes resilience, a willingness to embrace challenges, and an unwavering commitment to your vision.