Get All Access for $5/mo

'You Own Nothing Here on Social': Meta Outage, Looming TikTok Ban Has Creators Questioning How Much of Their Business They Really Control With repeated tech outages and a possible TikTok ban on the horizon, creators are looking for new ways to influence. Turns out, one old-school way still reigns supreme.

By Erin Davis

Meta confirmed that its services were down on Wednesday just before 2 p.m., with the mass outage affecting most of its products, including Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads, and Facebook Messenger.

Instagram users reported issues on DownDetector starting around 12:30 p.m., and Meta followed up on X that services were 99% back.

Related: I Have Over 214,000 Followers on TikTok. Here's What I'm Doing Right Now In Case a Ban Happens.

However, for influencers and creators across the Internet, it amounted to almost half a day of work missed. And with a possible TikTok ban looming just weeks away, many are beginning to realize they might not have as much control over their content and businesses as they originally thought.

Earlier this week in a court filing, TikTok said that if the ban goes through next month, creators and small businesses in the U.S. could lose $1.3 billion in revenue and earnings—in one month.

"Those numbers would only increase if the shutdown extends for more than a month," said Blake Chandlee, president of global business solutions for TikTok, in the filing.

Related: A TikTok Ban Could Threaten the Livelihood of Many Entrepreneurs — Here's How Businesses Can Protect Themselves

This has creators who rely on social media to make a living wondering what's next.

During the outage, many creators moved to X to post about how they needed to start to diversify. While moving to YouTube was a popular option, one old-school medium seemed to be the top choice: email.

In addition to building an email list, joining other social platforms, and starting newsletters, creators suggest tailoring content to each platform instead of just lump-posting the same videos everywhere to give content a more authentic-to-the-platform feel (like longer videos for YouTube, for example).

Others suggest reaching out to big brands with influencer marketing programs, like Walmart and Amazon, to diversify your content and options.

The TikTok ban could take effect Jan. 19.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'A Comeback of Historic Proportions': Here's Why Donald Trump Is Time's 2024 Person of the Year

This marks the second time that Trump has received the title.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Here's What the CPI Report Means for Your Wallet, According to JPMorgan and EY Experts

Most experts agree that there will be another rate cut next week.

By Sherin Shibu
Operations & Logistics

The Holidays Mean Vacation Time — But Disaster Can Still Strike. Is Your Crisis Plan Ready?

Holidays mean different working hours for companies and different schedules for employees that take off. Before you and your team enjoy some much deserved time off, it is important to put a crisis management plan in place so your business is ready to tackle any issue that crops up.

By Lesley Pyle
Leadership

3 Ways Your Parenting Skills Can Improve Your Leadership Skills

Parenting and management offer valuable lessons in identifying talent, nurturing potential and fostering growth through encouragement and guidance.

By Darian Shimy
Business News

'You Own Nothing Here on Social': Meta Outage, Looming TikTok Ban Has Creators Questioning How Much of Their Business They Really Control

With repeated tech outages and a possible TikTok ban on the horizon, creators are looking for new ways to influence. Turns out, one old-school way still reigns supreme.

By Erin Davis
Business Solutions

Right Now, You Can Get More Than 310 Hours of IT Training for Just $50

Stay ahead in tech with the CompTIA Super Bundle.

By Entrepreneur Store