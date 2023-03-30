Culver's
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#8 Ranked #5 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$2.3M - $5.8M
Units as of 2022
871 21.8% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

From their juicy burgers to their cheese curds to their frozen custard, Culver's covers many of the fan-favorites. Part of Culver's famous menu includes their signature ButterBurgers® and fresh frozen custard. Is your mouth watering yet? Let's bite into this delicious franchise. 

Culver's runs on an owner-operator restaurant model. The franchise is based on four principles: hospitality, quality, freshness, and service to the community. All Culver's franchisees are expected to make sure every customer leaves happy. Since opening the first Culver's in 1984, the franchise has grown to more than 750 restaurants in 25 states. 

Why You May Want to Start a Culver's Franchise

If you are a hands-on type of person, want to be engaged in the business, and strive to lead by example, then a Culver's franchise may be the right place for you. All franchisees are expected to act as owner-operators. That means you are in the restaurant full-time working alongside your employees. Culver's is not a place where the franchise and operator watch the goings-on from afar. Absentee ownership is not an option.

To be part of Culver's team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, ongoing fees will include advertising, royalty, or renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements. 

What Might Make a Culver's Franchise a Good Choice?

With small-town roots, Culver's wishes to be a place for the whole family. Looking to provide a space that always makes you feel welcome, Culver’s can bring you a hearty burger along with a heartfelt smile. The Culver's experience may be one of a kind, as they serve up delicious food in a family-friendly atmosphere. Being able to franchise a Culver's allows you the opportunity to bring together your community.

Culver's also seeks to assist you every step of the way. When you are opening your restaurant, you are likely to receive training, help with ordering your equipment, and assistance with hiring your crew. Before your grand opening, a Culver's opening team will come to your location and remain with you for some weeks to ensure your opening goes smoothly. 

How to Open a Culver's Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. If you feel that opening a Culver's franchise is the right decision for you, submit an inquiry form. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Culver's team.

You also may want to reach out to an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the financial stability to open a Culver’s franchise.

As you decide if you want to open a Culver's franchise, make sure you explore your local area to see if a Culver's would do well in your community. If there are many other restaurants that serve fan-favorites such as burgers and custard in your area, then you may want to reconsider your decision. If all goes well, you can start serving up that better brand of fast-casual food. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Culver's

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Hamburgers, Ices, Ice Cream, Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants, Frozen Custard
Founded
1984
Parent Company
Culver Franchising System LLC
Leadership
Rick Silva, CEO
Corporate Address
1240 Water St.
Prairie du Sac, WI 53578
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1988 (35 years)
# of employees at HQ
150
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
871 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Culver's franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$55,000
Initial Investment
$2,301,000 - $5,788,000
Net Worth Requirement
$1,250,000
Cash Requirement
$500,000 - $750,000
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
2.5%
Term of Agreement
15 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Culver's has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
550 hours
Classroom Training
172 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
55-65
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Culver's? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Culver's landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Culver's ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #8 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #88 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #72 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Award

Ranked #1 in Hamburgers in 2021

Best of the Best
Food

Ranked #1 in Hamburgers in 2022

Top Food Franchises
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Hamburgers Category

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Culver's.

Acti-Kare

Nonmedical home care
Request Info

Hommati

3D tours, aerial videos, photography, augmented reality, and other services for real estate agents
Ranked #330
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation

With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.

Stephen Gould

Stephen Gould

Business News

'The Worst Nightmare': One Cold Stone Creamery Location Lost All of Its Inventory — and the Meltdown Went Viral

Employees had to pour the ruined product into garbage cans.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Business News

I Was the CEO of Arby's. I'm Auctioning Off My Texas Mansion with a Lowly $2.5 Million Starting Bid Because My Wife and I Are Getting Older and Neither of Us Wants to Live Here Alone.

The home theater replicates the old Marbro Theatre in Chicago.

Jordan Pandy

Franchise

Everything To Know About Financing Your Franchise

This is it. You're ready to start your franchise journey. Only one thing is left: Finding the money you need.

Laura Tiffany

Real Estate

4 Essentials for Selecting the Perfect Business Real Estate

Marketing for retail, restaurant or other site-critical companies should always begin with meticulously chosen sites: Time-tested ways of picking a winner.

Dan Rowe

Dan Rowe

Franchise

Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.

From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing