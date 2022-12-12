Bahia Bowls Acai Cafe

Acai and other fruit bowls, smoothies, salads, wraps, toast
FREE Franchise Guide!
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$294K - $486K
Units as of 2024
18 Increase 100.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Bahia Bowls offers an assortment of all-natural superfruit bowls, smoothies, and other specialty products. The company was founded in 2017 in Florida by Van Hatziyianis.

Products by Bahia Bowls are expected to be healthy, simple, and affordable with great taste. The brand features hand-crafted acai bowls, pitaya bowls, green bowls, and smoothies rich in flavor and energy content. In addition, a growing number of Bahia Bowls locations offer an assortment of made-to-order chopped salads and wraps. Many of the Bahia Bowls products offered are gluten-free and dairy-free with no added sugar, no artificial preservatives, no trans fats, or other fillers.

Since beginning to franchise in 2018, Bahia Bowls has opened several franchises and is looking to expand its reach even further.

Why You May Want To Start a Bahia Bowls Franchise

With a flexible and quick ordering process, Bahia Bowls strives to serve its customers within minutes of an order being placed. With varying bowl sizes and add-ons, customers may be able to cater their bowl to their liking without breaking the bank.

Potential Bahia Bowls franchisees should be passionate about sharing healthy fast-casual food options and have a love for business. Franchisees should have previous business experience with preferred restaurant knowledge.

What Might Make a Bahia Bowls Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Bahia Bowls franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive fast-casual food industry.

To be part of the Bahia Bowls team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Bahia Bowls franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Bahia Bowls Franchise 

As you decide if opening a Bahia Bowls franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Bahia Bowls franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

If awarded a Bahia Bowls franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the Bahia Bowls brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, Bahia Bowls franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Franchisees also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

Make sure to research the brand and your local area to see if Bahia Bowls would do well in your community. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Bahia Bowls, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Bahia Bowls franchising team questions.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Bahia Bowls Acai Cafe

Industry Food
Related Categories Acai Bowls, Smoothies/Juices, Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants, Fruit
Founded 2017
Leadership Van Hatziyianis, CEO
Corporate Address 20301 Grande Oak Blvd., #118-24
Estero, FL 33928
Social Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2018 (6 years)
# of employees at HQ 4
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming
# of Units 18 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Bahia Bowls Acai Cafe franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$35,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$293,500 - $485,900
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$750,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$150,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
6%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
1%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
7 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Bahia Bowls Acai Cafe has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 22 hours
Classroom Training 8 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Sign Up for Our Franchise Newsletter

Stay up to date on the latest news and trends affecting the franchise industry.

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Bahia Bowls Acai Cafe.

Calii Love

description
Healthful food

Jamba

description
Smoothies, juices, and bowls

CarePatrol

description
Senior living placement, referral, and consulting

Home Helpers Home Care

description
Nonmedical/skilled home care; monitoring products and services

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

You Can Start a Merry Maids House Cleaning Franchise for Under $100k

Inspired by ServiceMaster founder Marion Wade's vision to deliver exceptional service and quality to customers, Merry Maids has grown into an established leader in the residential cleaning industry.

By Matthew Goldstein
Franchise

Tired of Your Resume Being Ignored? Pizza Hut Will Deliver it — With a Free Pizza.

In today's crowded job market, where 75% of resumes go unread by a human, Pizza Hut is offering a creative new solution.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

McDonald's Is Extending Its $5 Meal Deal Promotion — Get the Details Here

Originally billed as a limited-time response to provide relief to inflation-strapped consumers, the promotion has gained traction with customers demanding value from fast-food brands.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

Destination Athlete is a Low Cost and Home Based Franchise

Destination Athlete franchises provide owners the flexibility to run their business from the home with the freedom to make their own hours and grow at their own pace.

By Matthew Goldstein
Franchise

Authenticity Beats AI — Why Using Real People in Your Content Can Generate 35% Higher Conversion Rate Compared to AI-Generated Content

The allure of quick solutions like AI-generated faces and stock footage is stronger than ever. But as tempting as it may be to take these shortcuts, are you willing to sacrifice authenticity for convenience?

By Trevor Rappleye
Franchise

An Iconic McDonald's Treat Is About to Get a Makeover — Here's What to Expect

The company is changing the packaging of one popular treat to meet consumer demands around sustainability.

By Carl Stoffers
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing