- Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$294K - $486K
- Units as of 2024
-
18 100.0% over 3 years
Bahia Bowls offers an assortment of all-natural superfruit bowls, smoothies, and other specialty products. The company was founded in 2017 in Florida by Van Hatziyianis.
Products by Bahia Bowls are expected to be healthy, simple, and affordable with great taste. The brand features hand-crafted acai bowls, pitaya bowls, green bowls, and smoothies rich in flavor and energy content. In addition, a growing number of Bahia Bowls locations offer an assortment of made-to-order chopped salads and wraps. Many of the Bahia Bowls products offered are gluten-free and dairy-free with no added sugar, no artificial preservatives, no trans fats, or other fillers.
Since beginning to franchise in 2018, Bahia Bowls has opened several franchises and is looking to expand its reach even further.
Why You May Want To Start a Bahia Bowls Franchise
With a flexible and quick ordering process, Bahia Bowls strives to serve its customers within minutes of an order being placed. With varying bowl sizes and add-ons, customers may be able to cater their bowl to their liking without breaking the bank.
Potential Bahia Bowls franchisees should be passionate about sharing healthy fast-casual food options and have a love for business. Franchisees should have previous business experience with preferred restaurant knowledge.
What Might Make a Bahia Bowls Franchise a Good Choice?
Opening a Bahia Bowls franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive fast-casual food industry.
To be part of the Bahia Bowls team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Bahia Bowls franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Bahia Bowls Franchise
As you decide if opening a Bahia Bowls franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Bahia Bowls franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
If awarded a Bahia Bowls franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the Bahia Bowls brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, Bahia Bowls franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Franchisees also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.
Make sure to research the brand and your local area to see if Bahia Bowls would do well in your community. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Bahia Bowls, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Bahia Bowls franchising team questions.
Company Overview
About Bahia Bowls Acai Cafe
|Industry
|Food
|Related Categories
|Acai Bowls, Smoothies/Juices, Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants, Fruit
|Founded
|2017
|Leadership
|Van Hatziyianis, CEO
|Corporate Address
|
20301 Grande Oak Blvd., #118-24
Estero, FL 33928
|Social
|Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
Business Overview
|Franchising Since
|2018 (6 years)
|# of employees at HQ
|4
|Where seeking
|
This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming
|# of Units
|18 (as of 2024)
|
Information for Franchisees
Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Bahia Bowls Acai Cafe franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
|
Initial Franchise Fee
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
|$35,000
|
Initial Investment
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
|$293,500 - $485,900
|
Net Worth Requirement
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
|$750,000
|
Cash Requirement
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
|$150,000
|
Veteran Incentives
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
|$5,000 off franchise fee
|
Royalty Fee
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
|6%
|
Ad Royalty Fee
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
|1%
|
Term of Agreement
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
|7 years
|Is franchise term renewable?
|Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
|Third Party Financing
|Bahia Bowls Acai Cafe has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
|On-The-Job Training
|22 hours
|Classroom Training
|8 hours
|Ongoing Support
|
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
|Marketing Support
|
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
|Is absentee ownership allowed?
|No
|
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
|No
|
Can this franchise be run part time?
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
|No
|
Are exclusive territories available?
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
|Yes
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Bahia Bowls Acai Cafe.
Calii Love
- description
- Healthful food
Jamba
- description
- Smoothies, juices, and bowls
CarePatrol
- description
- Senior living placement, referral, and consulting
Home Helpers Home Care
- description
- Nonmedical/skilled home care; monitoring products and services
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
You Can Start a Merry Maids House Cleaning Franchise for Under $100k
Inspired by ServiceMaster founder Marion Wade's vision to deliver exceptional service and quality to customers, Merry Maids has grown into an established leader in the residential cleaning industry.
Tired of Your Resume Being Ignored? Pizza Hut Will Deliver it — With a Free Pizza.
In today's crowded job market, where 75% of resumes go unread by a human, Pizza Hut is offering a creative new solution.
McDonald's Is Extending Its $5 Meal Deal Promotion — Get the Details Here
Originally billed as a limited-time response to provide relief to inflation-strapped consumers, the promotion has gained traction with customers demanding value from fast-food brands.
Destination Athlete is a Low Cost and Home Based Franchise
Destination Athlete franchises provide owners the flexibility to run their business from the home with the freedom to make their own hours and grow at their own pace.
Authenticity Beats AI — Why Using Real People in Your Content Can Generate 35% Higher Conversion Rate Compared to AI-Generated Content
The allure of quick solutions like AI-generated faces and stock footage is stronger than ever. But as tempting as it may be to take these shortcuts, are you willing to sacrifice authenticity for convenience?
An Iconic McDonald's Treat Is About to Get a Makeover — Here's What to Expect
The company is changing the packaging of one popular treat to meet consumer demands around sustainability.