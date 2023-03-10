From acai, pitaya, and coconut bowls to smoothies, natural juices, artisan toast, and everything in between, Acai Express Superfood Bowls has been serving active, health-conscious fruit lovers since 2013. Acai Express Superfood Bowls works to complete a mission to marry an active lifestyle and an appreciation for honest, organic, and nutrient-rich foods.

Hector Westerband started the Acai Express Superfood Bowls and smoothie concept in Puerto Rico with the goal to create a franchise system that would be easy to operate and scale. When Westerband's food trucks grew from one to thirteen, it became clear that a proven business concept was born. Today, the quick-service bowl and smoothie concept may appeal to the health-conscious in every generation.

Why You May Want to Start an Acai Express Superfood Bowls Franchise

If you are passionate about living and advocating for a healthy and active lifestyle, Acai Express Superfood Bowls may be a good fit for you and your business aspirations. If your liquidity matches their requirements, you may qualify to open an Acai Express Superfood Bowls franchise.

While no restaurant experience is needed, you will receive training from corporate to start you off on the right foot. Franchisees will need to work hand-in-hand with Acai Express Superfood Bowls to build, stock, train, prepare and launch their Acai Express Superfood Bowls franchise. They will do this using a proven business model and a dedicated team of professionals that will guide them every stel of the way.

What Might Make an Acai Express Superfood Bowls Franchise a Good Choice?

If you're looking to join a business passionate about healthy living and an active lifestyle, you may be the perfect fit for the Acai Express Superfood Bowls way of life. If you decide to join Acai Express Superfood Bowls, you'll need to value communication and transparency as much as they do. You will have access to support from the Acai Express Superfood Bowls team throughout the setup process and for as long as you're running the business.

Acai Express Superfood Bowls helps franchisees with site selection, lease execution, construction, design, coordinating vendors, employee and management training, marketing training, and ongoing support from the moment you sign onto the team. Franchisees also may receive business best practices and operational guidance, so even if you're a first-time business owner, you may find your footing in no time.

How To Open an Acai Express Superfood Bowls Franchise

To be part of the Acai Express Superfood Bowls team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.

Both the franchisee and Acai Express Superfood Bowls will need to go through a mutual evaluation, during which time you will decide if you're a good fit for each other.

Acai Express Superfood Bowls will take new franchisees through a multi-week training program, including one week at their corporate offices in San Juan, Puerto Rico and another in your newly acquired store. The training covers company culture, product offerings, customer service, operations, management, marketing, IT, finances, supply chain, and other crucial information to plant your feet firmly on the path to possible success.