Acai bowls, smoothies, juices, toast
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#378 Ranked #476 last year
Initial investment
$146K - $429K
Units as of 2022
52 160.0% over 3 years
From acai, pitaya, and coconut bowls to smoothies, natural juices, artisan toast, and everything in between, Acai Express Superfood Bowls has been serving active, health-conscious fruit lovers since 2013. Acai Express Superfood Bowls works to complete a mission to marry an active lifestyle and an appreciation for honest, organic, and nutrient-rich foods.

Hector Westerband started the Acai Express Superfood Bowls and smoothie concept in Puerto Rico with the goal to create a franchise system that would be easy to operate and scale. When Westerband's food trucks grew from one to thirteen, it became clear that a proven business concept was born. Today, the quick-service bowl and smoothie concept may appeal to the health-conscious in every generation. 

Why You May Want to Start an Acai Express Superfood Bowls Franchise

If you are passionate about living and advocating for a healthy and active lifestyle, Acai Express Superfood Bowls may be a good fit for you and your business aspirations. If your liquidity matches their requirements, you may qualify to open an Acai Express Superfood Bowls franchise.

While no restaurant experience is needed, you will receive training from corporate to start you off on the right foot. Franchisees will need to work hand-in-hand with Acai Express Superfood Bowls to build, stock, train, prepare and launch their Acai Express Superfood Bowls franchise. They will do this using a proven business model and a dedicated team of professionals that will guide them every stel of the way.

What Might Make an Acai Express Superfood Bowls Franchise a Good Choice?

If you're looking to join a business passionate about healthy living and an active lifestyle, you may be the perfect fit for the Acai Express Superfood Bowls way of life. If you decide to join Acai Express Superfood Bowls, you'll need to value communication and transparency as much as they do. You will have access to support from the Acai Express Superfood Bowls team throughout the setup process and for as long as you're running the business.

Acai Express Superfood Bowls helps franchisees with site selection, lease execution, construction, design, coordinating vendors, employee and management training, marketing training, and ongoing support from the moment you sign onto the team. Franchisees also may receive business best practices and operational guidance, so even if you're a first-time business owner, you may find your footing in no time.

How To Open an Acai Express Superfood Bowls Franchise

To be part of the Acai Express Superfood Bowls team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements. 

Both the franchisee and Acai Express Superfood Bowls will need to go through a mutual evaluation, during which time you will decide if you're a good fit for each other.

Acai Express Superfood Bowls will take new franchisees through a multi-week training program, including one week at their corporate offices in San Juan, Puerto Rico and another in your newly acquired store. The training covers company culture, product offerings, customer service, operations, management, marketing, IT, finances, supply chain, and other crucial information to plant your feet firmly on the path to possible success.

Company Overview

About Acai Express Superfood Bowls

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Acai Bowls, Fruit
Founded
2013
Parent Company
Acai Express Franchising Inc.
Leadership
Hector Westerband, Founder & President
Corporate Address
1569 Calle Alda, #301
San Juan, PR 00926
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2014 (9 years)
# of employees at HQ
9
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas

# of Units
52 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Acai Express Superfood Bowls franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$145,850 - $429,000
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000 - $75,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Acai Express Superfood Bowls offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Acai Express Superfood Bowls has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
41 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Acai Express Superfood Bowls landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Acai Express Superfood Bowls ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #378 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #78 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000
Food

Ranked #1 in Acai Bowls in 2022

Top Food Franchises
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #138 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

