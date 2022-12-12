Movita Juice Bar

Juices, smoothies, acai bowls, functional beverages
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$421K - $538K
Units as of 2024
16 Increase 77.8% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Movita Juice Bar

Founded 2015
Leadership Jason Steele, Advisor
Corporate Address 1234 Goodrich Blvd.
Commerce, CA 90022
Social Instagram
Movita = More Life! 

Movita Juice Bar is a socially responsible company dedicated to becoming the leading  chain of health-conscious and eco-friendly juice bars, offering a wide selection of freshly  crafted juices, smoothies, açaí bowls, and nutritional supplements. 

A juice bar concept that offers a full array of healthy options, including fresh, raw juices,  smoothies, açaí bowls and nutritional supplements. 

A socially responsible company that uses fresh fruits and veggies, high-quality  ingredients, eco-friendly materials, and is always up to date with the latest trends to  support healthy lifestyles. 

A Menu That Customers Love. We Care About Health. 

Our delicious and nutritious juices, smoothies, açaí bowls and supplements help our  customers boost their immunity and stay healthy. 

Movita Is A Great Opportunity 

Movita Juice Bar Franchise Corp. operates in the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)  industry. The main focus of our company is in the wellness and health segments. We  embrace technologies available to the food service sector and some that are proprietary  to ensure that our business model works smoothly to meet the unique expectations of  today's consumers. 

Second to none, the Movita Juice Bar concept consists in the "MoVita = More Life"  theme and the uniqueness of the recipes and formulas in our product line. Our formula  for success is simple: quality natural ingredients, great recipes, a hard-working team of  baristas and managers, and a welcoming, friendly ambience.

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2023 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ 25
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.
# of Units 16 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Movita Juice Bar franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$48,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$420,500 - $538,000
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$250,000 - $500,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$125,000 - $250,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
7%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
2%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Movita Juice Bar has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 40 hours
Classroom Training 40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
No

