Movita = More Life!

Movita Juice Bar is a socially responsible company dedicated to becoming the leading chain of health-conscious and eco-friendly juice bars, offering a wide selection of freshly crafted juices, smoothies, açaí bowls, and nutritional supplements.

A juice bar concept that offers a full array of healthy options, including fresh, raw juices, smoothies, açaí bowls and nutritional supplements.

A socially responsible company that uses fresh fruits and veggies, high-quality ingredients, eco-friendly materials, and is always up to date with the latest trends to support healthy lifestyles.

A Menu That Customers Love. We Care About Health.

Our delicious and nutritious juices, smoothies, açaí bowls and supplements help our customers boost their immunity and stay healthy.

Movita Is A Great Opportunity

Movita Juice Bar Franchise Corp. operates in the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry. The main focus of our company is in the wellness and health segments. We embrace technologies available to the food service sector and some that are proprietary to ensure that our business model works smoothly to meet the unique expectations of today's consumers.

Second to none, the Movita Juice Bar concept consists in the "MoVita = More Life" theme and the uniqueness of the recipes and formulas in our product line. Our formula for success is simple: quality natural ingredients, great recipes, a hard-working team of baristas and managers, and a welcoming, friendly ambience.