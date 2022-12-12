Medi-Weightloss

Medical weight-loss and wellness programs
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$208K - $435K
Units as of 2018
92 Increase 17.9% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Medi-Weightloss

Industry Health & Wellness
Related Categories Miscellaneous Health Services, Weight-Loss Services
Founded 2005
Parent Company Medi-Weightloss Franchising USA LLC
Leadership Ken Hall, CEO
Corporate Address 509 S. Hyde Park Ave.
Tampa, FL 33606
Social Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2008 (16 years)
# of employees at HQ 55
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchises worldwide.
# of Units 92 (as of 2018)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Medi-Weightloss franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$45,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$208,000 - $435,000
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$400,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$100,000
Royalty Fee Information Circle
10%+
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
1%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Medi-Weightloss has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 24-50 hours
Classroom Training 22-46 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
# of employees required to run 3-6
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Medi-Weightloss landed on this year's Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
