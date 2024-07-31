Discover 10 surprising facts about Arby's, from quirky promotions and celebrity collaborations to groundbreaking innovations in the fast-food industry.

Known for its hearty sandwiches, irresistible curly fries and the catchphrase "We Have the Meats," Arby's has carved out a unique niche in the fast-food landscape.

Founded in 1964, Arby's has grown to become one of the largest sandwich chains in the world, serving millions of customers in thousands of locations across the globe. The brand, which ranked in the top 10 on the 2024 Franchise 500, is renowned not just for its meaty menu but also for its innovative marketing.

Think you know everything about the roast beef giant? Think again. Dive into these 10 intriguing facts about Arby's that will not only surprise you but also deepen your appreciation for this fast-food powerhouse.

Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.

1. Arby's changed its logo twice in two years.

Arby's underwent a significant rebranding, changing its logo twice within two years. The first change was in 2012, when the brand adopted a more modern and sleek look, updating the classic cowboy hat logo. But this logo didn't last long. By 2013, Arby's had updated its logo yet again as a more refreshed version similar to the original.

2. Arby's released a burger-shaped golf driver for Father's Day.

In a fun and unusual promotion, Arby's offered a unique collectible item called "The Burger Driver." This was a specially designed golf club, gifted to three lucky winners, that humorously played on the idea of driving away the competition.

Related: Fast-Food Workers in California Now Earn a $20 Minimum Wage — Here's How This Will Impact Franchising

3. An Arby's promotion once included French fry-flavored vodka.

Arby's released a limited-edition French fry-flavored vodka. This included both curly fry and crinkle fry-flavored vodkas, merging fast-food flavors with the world of spirits. The vodka was created in collaboration with a distillery and was available until it was quickly sold out, creating a buzz among both Arby's fans and vodka enthusiasts.

4. Arby's followed up french fry-flavored vodka with its own bourbon.

Following the success of its French-fry flavored vodka, Arby's introduced the Arby's Smoked Bourbon. This bourbon was infused with the same flavor as their smokehouse sandwiches and sold out in 13 minutes.

Related: Learn the Secrets of Running 20+ Businesses as a Side Hustle — Finding and Nurturing Your 'STIC People

5. The Arby's Foundation empowers youth-related causes.

Through its foundation, Arby's has donated over $100 million to youth-related causes. These donations support a variety of programs aimed at improving the lives of young people, including hunger relief, educational initiatives and youth development projects.

6. There is no person named "Arby" associated with the name of the chain.

Contrary to popular belief, there is no actual person named "Arby" associated with the founding of Arby's. The name Arby's is derived from the initials of the Raffel brothers (RB or "ar-bee"), Forrest and Leroy, who founded the restaurant in 1964. They chose the name as a nod to their initials and their original concept of serving roast beef sandwiches.

Related: Find Out Which Brands Have Ranked on the Franchise 500 for Longest, Earning a Spot In our New 'Hall of Fame'

7. Arby's has collaborated with Pusha T.

In 2022, Arby's collaborated with rapper Pusha T for a unique marketing project. They created a "Country-Style Rib Roast" track to promote their rib sandwich. This was preceeded by a "Filet-o-Fish Diss Track" promoting Arby's fish sandwich.

8. There are plant-based meats, why not meat-based vegetables?

Arby's once announced a meat-based plant as a humorous response to the growing trend of plant-based meat alternatives. The announcement was a playful jab at the plant-based movement, reinforcing Arby's commitment to its meat-centric brand identity.

Related: The NLRB's New Joint Employer Rule is So Extreme That Even California Rejected a State-Level Version of the Franchise-Killing Policy

9. The brand was the first to introduce a "Lite Menu."

Arby's was a pioneer in offering healthier options with the introduction of their Lite Menu in the early 1990s. This menu included items that were lower in fat and calories, catering to health-conscious customers.

10. Arby's was the first to ban smoking in the quick service restaurant industry.

In 1994, Arby's became the first fast-food chain to ban smoking in all of its company-owned restaurants. This decision was made to create a healthier and more comfortable dining environment for all customers.

Related: How Entrepreneur Ranked This Year's Franchise 500, and the Big Trends We Saw