Need a unique gift for Father's Day? How about an Arby's Burger Driver? No, it's not a new sandwich — now through Sunday, fans can visit arbysburgerdriver.com for a chance to win an actual Arby's cheeseburger-shaped golf driver. The fast-food giant is raffling off three of the custom-branded clubs just in time for Father's Day.

"Arby's Burger Driver was made for our fans who love golfing almost as much as they love a juicy burger," Arby's CMO Ellen Rose said in a statement. "We know that our burgers have what it takes to drive away the competition and put a little sizzle in fans' golf swings."

Burger Driver

The Burger Driver campaign ties to Arby's release of two new menu items — the Deluxe Burger and the Big Cheesy Bacon Burger — and the upcoming Father's Day holiday. The brand describes the club as "the perfect Father's Day gift for the burger-lover, golf-lover, or burger golf-lover in your life (even if that person is you)."

Arby's will randomly select three grand prize winners to receive one of the Burger Drivers on June 12. According to the official rules, the approximate retail value of each driver is $300, which would put the club in the mid-range in terms of cost. However, the brand said you shouldn't discard your Callaway.

"Arby's Burger Driver is a novelty item created to help put a little sizzle in fans' golf swings and is not based on a professional brand club," an Arby's spokesperson told Entrepreneur. "This fun, new merch item is meant to bring some extra flavor to the fairway, but we encourage players to leave the important shots to their tried-and-true professional clubs."

French fry vodka

Arby's has a history of creative promotions, including branching out in unexpected ways. First, in 2021, there were Arby's french fry-flavored vodkas, which came in two varieties — curly fries or crinkle fries — and quickly sold out at $60 per bottle.

The curly fry vodka has "hints of cayenne and paprika," which "preserves the distinctive and authentic tasting notes of the traditional Arby's Curly Fry." Meanwhile, the crinkle fry vodka contains "a blend of fine kosher salt and sugar — a subtle homage to the simple perfection of Arby's crisp and golden Crinkle Fry."

The following year, Arby's sought to replicate the success of the french fry vodka with Arby's Smoked Bourbon, which was infused with the same flavor as the chain's Smokehouse Sandwiches. The bourbon, priced at $60 per bottle, sold out in 13 minutes.

Arby's Smoked Bourbon is sold out. Sign up for Arby's emails by 11:59pmET tonight to hear about when it's back in stock. https://t.co/vjH5o5EGy9 — Arby's (@Arbys) October 19, 2022

Franchise 500 Top 10

Arby's cracked the Franchise 500 Top 10 in 2024 for the first time since 1992, coming in at No. 9. In 2022, the brand launched its first burger ever — the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger and the spinoff Bacon Ranch Wagyu Steakhouse Burger — and it led to a successful 2023. "We created the idea of something premium in a fast-food space," Rita Patel, the company's brand president, told Entrepreneur in January.

This year's list marked the brand's 38th overall appearance on the Franchise 500 ranking.