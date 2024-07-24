Get All Access for $5/mo

Want to Start a Business? Skip the MBA, Says Bestselling Author Entrepreneur Josh Kaufman says that the average person with an idea can go from working a job to earning $10,000 a month running their own business — no MBA required.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Josh Kaufman is the bestselling author of The Personal MBA and The First 20 Hours, and a speaker who gave a TED Talk viewed more than 39 million times.
  • In a podcast episode of The Diary of a CEO, Kaufman explained why an MBA isn't worth it for would-be entrepreneurs.

Josh Kaufman is the bestselling author behind "The Personal MBA," a business training book that sold 900,000 copies, and the speaker behind the 2013 TED Talk "The First 20 Hours -- How to Learn Anything," which has been viewed over 39 million times.

Kaufman says that the average person with an idea can earn $10,000 a month by starting their own business — no higher education required.

"I think it's achievable for most people," he told host Steven Bartlett in a July episode of The Diary of A CEO podcast.

Related: How to Be a Billionaire By 25, According to a College Dropout Turned CEO Worth $1.6 Billion

Kaufman explained that some first-time entrepreneurs think that starting a business requires a lot of new things to understand and that only people with a business education can do it. But, he says, you don't need an MBA, which can cost up to $250,000 at top-ranked schools, to create a successful company.

"For better or worse, when adults decide that they're interested in business, the first thing they do is go to Google… type in the letters MBA and start looking for graduate business school programs and I think that's a mistake," Kaufman said.

Three popular industries that MBA students go into after graduating are consulting, finance and accounting, and technology, according to a 2024 report from the Graduate Management Admission Council. Kaufman says if you're trying to enter those industries, an MBA could be worth it as kind of an expensive interview. But for entrepreneurship, he said an MBA isn't necessary.

Kaufman says would-be entrepreneurs can skip the MBA because although business is complex, it's not complicated, and most ideas are "common sense and simple arithmetic." So even though entrepreneurs need to know and handle complex situations, running a business isn't about a six-figure degree — it's about how someone wants to create value in the world, in Kaufman's view.

Kaufman noted a prominent 2004 study from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and said, "If you're good enough to get in [to an MBA], you're good enough to do well regardless."

The First Questions to Ask When Thinking About Starting Your First Business (MBA or No MBA)

Kaufman says there are a few questions to start with when beginning your journey.

1. Is this a big enough problem that someone would pay money to solve it?

The answer will help you understand the market size for the idea, and its financial potential, he says. For example, if you were starting a candle-making business, you would think about why someone would buy a candle and at what price point.

"A lot of the things around value creation comes come down to making trade-offs between competing priorities," Kaufman said. "The perfect product or the perfect offering would deliver every single thing that the customer would like and it would be free."

Related: How to Start Your Dream Business This Weekend, According to a Tech CEO Worth $36 Million

2. How does your idea attract the attention of people who may want or need what this business provides?

Human beings are driven by certain fundamental drives, Kaufman says, so marketing could play into that.

"The packaging matters, the affiliation matters, the story matters," Kaufman said.

3. How will you ask for sales and what does the process look like?

This is the part where money ideally comes in and business owners convince someone to become a customer.

The end goal of a sale isn't just to get a customer, but to ensure that they're happy with their purchase and to get them to keep buying for as long as possible.

"I think there's an enormous amount of business knowledge and skill that you can develop on your own by understanding the most important concepts around what businesses are and how they work and using them in your day-to-day life, using it in the career that you already have, using it to start something new on your own," Kaufman said.

Related: This One Talent Is 'the Greatest Skill You Can Develop' for Entrepreneurship, Says Professor Scott Galloway
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

The Best Strategy to Stand Out in Today's Competitive Market May Not Be What You Think

How do you gain and sustain a competitive advantage in an overcrowded market?

By Arthur Wang
Leadership

Your Definition of Leadership Is Outdated — Here's How to Be a Better Leader in the Modern Workplace

In my nearly thirty years as a leader, I've focused on setting a clear vision and empowering my team to achieve our goals. We prioritize establishing shared objectives while allowing for flexibility when needed.

By Greg Davis
Side Hustle

She Had Less Than $800 When She Started a Side Hustle — Then This Personal Advice From Tony Robbins Helped Her Make $45 Million

Cathryn Lavery built planner and conversation card deck company BestSelf Co. without any formal business education.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Jake Paul Has Made Millions Using This Mindset Hack — and It Will Help Him Fight Mike Tyson, Too: 'Let It Fuel You'

The social media star and "W" founder spoke to Entrepreneur about his latest ventures in boxing and business.

By Emily Rella
Starting a Business

They Showed Up to Apple With a Product They Built in Their Dorm Room. Now These Entrepreneurs Are on the Way to Changing the Way Fans Watch Sports.

How Rahat Kulshreshtha and Gaurav Mehta launched Quidich Innovation Labs, technology that is literally changing the game of sports viewership.

By Leo Zevin