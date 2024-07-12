Get All Access for $5/mo

Fast-Food Chains and Their Menus Barely Resemble Those of the Past — And This Viral Post Reveals How Stark the Difference Is Relive the glory days of fast food with this X account's viral thread of retro photos.

By Carl Stoffers Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • As competition for value intensifies among big brands, there's a growing nostalgia for when fast-food restaurants offered both vibrant designs and lower prices.
  • One X account shared photos of iconic fast-food chains from the 1970s, '80s and '90s, rekindling memories of a simpler era.
  • Highlights include discovering a fully intact Burger King from the '80s in a closed Delaware mall.

As the inflation-triggered competition for value between big brands heats up, nostalgia for fast-food restaurants — and their affordable prices — is high. One X account takes us back to a simpler time of extreme color schemes, flamboyant designs and low prices.

Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.

X account Time Capsule Tales is publishing photos of fast food icons like Taco Bell, Burger King, Pizza Hut, McDonald's and others in their 1970s, '80s and '90s glory.

The nostalgic pics include a Burger King that was found "fully intact" behind a wall at a long-closed shopping mall in Wilmington, Delaware, in 2022.

One highlight is the circa 1970s-'80s Taco Bell menu, which explains in great detail what a taco and a burrito are, complete with a sound-it-out, phonetic pronunciation of each food — "Tah-co" and "Buh-ree-toh."

The menu is from when the brand called its Pintos and Cheese refried beans by a different name — Frijoles (Fre-ho-les) and still served the now-extinct Enchirito, which made a brief comeback last year.

Then, there are the prices. One retro Taco Bell menu from 1984 shows how inexpensive it used to be to eat fast food. The prices for drinks — $.45 for a small Pepsi compared to $2.29 today for the same beverage — are immediately noticeable. But it's the Combo Burrito Meal for $1.19 that really stands out. Taco Bell's least expensive combo is the value-inspired temporary $5.99 combo, with prices for combo meals rising from there to the $11.29 price point for the 2 Chicken Chalupa Supreme Combo.

0524_Franchise_Article Franchise Quiz Ad Unit v2b
Carl Stoffers

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior Business Editor

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Marketing

How AI Is Revolutionizing the Marketing Landscape (and How to Use It Ethically)

The marketing landscape is undergoing a significant transformation due to rapid advancements in AI. Amidst this innovation, the crucial role of identity verification is highlighted as essential for ensuring ethical and effective AI use in marketing.

By Brad Rosenfeld
Diversity

We're Still Far From an Equal Workplace for Marginalized Communities. Employers Need to Follow These Steps for a Path to a More Equitable Future.

For Black, brown and other people from marginalized groups in the workplace, there continue to be stark inequalities that hinder our success.

By Leigh Higginbotham Butler
Business News

'Nearly All' AT&T Customers' Call and Texts Logs Were Exposed in a Massive Data Hack

The telecommunications company confirmed the contents of the leak on Friday.

By Emily Rella
Side Hustle

This Mom Started a Side Hustle on Facebook — Now It Averages $14,000 a Month and She Can 'Work From a Resort in the Maldives'

Heather Freeman was searching for a way to make some extra cash — and her cousin gave her a great idea.

By Amanda Breen
Franchise

Taco Bell Unveils a Luxury 'Early Retirement Community' — Here's How to Claim Your Spot

Taco Bell Rewards Members will have the opportunity to secure a spot at The Cantinas starting July 16.

By Carl Stoffers
Side Hustle

This 26-Year-Old's Side Hustle That 'Anybody Can Do' Grew to Earn $170,000 a Month. Here's What Happened When I Tested It.

Stephen Alvarez was working at a dental supply company and following his passion for cars on the side — then an Instagram ad changed everything.

By Amanda Breen