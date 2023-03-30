Wingstop
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#10 Ranked #16 last year
Initial investment
$315K - $948K
Units as of 2022
1,873 43.7% over 3 years
Wingstop is a casual food franchise that specializes in wings and french fries. Starting as a small buffalo wing shop in 1994, Wingstop began franchising in 1998. In 2002, it officially reached one billion wings served. The company has more than 1,200 franchises across the United States to go along with over 100 international locations.

Wingstop’s focus isn't just on wings—it strives to rule the flavor game, too. The brand wants to take wings to the next level, serving the freshest product with the sauciest flavors. And that's just the chicken. Their french fries are hand-cut and should be seasoned to perfection.

Why You May Want to Start a Wingstop Franchise

Wingstop has also been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 multiple times in the past several decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points that consist of areas in costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. 

When it comes to Wingstop's culture, it's clear that their franchisees have joined a company that strives to promote business, community, and looks out for its employees.

When you own a franchise, you may become part of a company that has philanthropy in mind. Working to empower youth through education, Wingstop has a passion for helping young people achieve their dreams. They also may have a Team Member Foundation that looks to help team members in times of financial hardship. 

What Might Make a Wingstop Franchise a Good Choice?

Wingstop uses technology that may make your restaurant accessible and fun for customers. Its mobile and online Wing Calculator is in place to assess your hunger level and how many people you need wings for. The calculator may then suggest what you should order to satisfy everyone involved. They also have a useful heat scale, so customers don't accidentally order too spicy of a wing. This smart marketing move is geared toward customer conversion.

Wingstop generally evaluates you on very specific grounds, including multi-franchise ownership history and whether or not you're committed to owning and operating multiple franchise locations. 

You should make sure you are financially ready to make an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees.

How to Start a Wingstop Franchise

If you meet Wingstop's financial requirements, have prior business experience, and might be willing to take on a multi-unit obligation, this might be a good fit for you. 

A dedicated Wingstop franchise team usually assists franchisees every step of the way as they open their location. From choosing a location and undergoing construction to operations and marketing, they try to help their franchisees make smart decisions for their business. You also generally receive a multi-week-long intensive training course at company headquarters in Dallas, Texas.

During the process of opening a franchise, a Wingstop franchise development team member usually contacts you, which may be a great time to ask those burning questions. Franchisees typically attend a discovery day where they meet the executive team and sign franchise agreements. From the wings to the sauce, you could be the boss. 

Company Overview

About Wingstop

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Chicken
Founded
1994
Parent Company
Wingstop Restaurants Inc.
Leadership
Michael Skipworth, President & CEO
Corporate Address
15505 Wright Brothers Dr.
Addison, TX 75001
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1998 (25 years)
# of employees at HQ
250
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
1,873 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Wingstop franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$20,000
Initial Investment
$315,310 - $948,080
Net Worth Requirement
$1,200,000
Cash Requirement
$600,000
Veteran Incentives
$15,000 off first-store franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
6%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Wingstop has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
155.5 hours
Classroom Training
56.75 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
8-10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Wingstop landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Wingstop ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #10 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #18 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Globe

Ranked #48 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #12 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Food

Ranked #2 in Chicken in 2022

Top Food Franchises

