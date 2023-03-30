Wingstop is a casual food franchise that specializes in wings and french fries. Starting as a small buffalo wing shop in 1994, Wingstop began franchising in 1998. In 2002, it officially reached one billion wings served. The company has more than 1,200 franchises across the United States to go along with over 100 international locations.

Wingstop’s focus isn't just on wings—it strives to rule the flavor game, too. The brand wants to take wings to the next level, serving the freshest product with the sauciest flavors. And that's just the chicken. Their french fries are hand-cut and should be seasoned to perfection.

Why You May Want to Start a Wingstop Franchise

Wingstop has also been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 multiple times in the past several decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points that consist of areas in costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

When it comes to Wingstop's culture, it's clear that their franchisees have joined a company that strives to promote business, community, and looks out for its employees.

When you own a franchise, you may become part of a company that has philanthropy in mind. Working to empower youth through education, Wingstop has a passion for helping young people achieve their dreams. They also may have a Team Member Foundation that looks to help team members in times of financial hardship.

What Might Make a Wingstop Franchise a Good Choice?

Wingstop uses technology that may make your restaurant accessible and fun for customers. Its mobile and online Wing Calculator is in place to assess your hunger level and how many people you need wings for. The calculator may then suggest what you should order to satisfy everyone involved. They also have a useful heat scale, so customers don't accidentally order too spicy of a wing. This smart marketing move is geared toward customer conversion.

Wingstop generally evaluates you on very specific grounds, including multi-franchise ownership history and whether or not you're committed to owning and operating multiple franchise locations.

You should make sure you are financially ready to make an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees.

How to Start a Wingstop Franchise

If you meet Wingstop's financial requirements, have prior business experience, and might be willing to take on a multi-unit obligation, this might be a good fit for you.

A dedicated Wingstop franchise team usually assists franchisees every step of the way as they open their location. From choosing a location and undergoing construction to operations and marketing, they try to help their franchisees make smart decisions for their business. You also generally receive a multi-week-long intensive training course at company headquarters in Dallas, Texas.

During the process of opening a franchise, a Wingstop franchise development team member usually contacts you, which may be a great time to ask those burning questions. Franchisees typically attend a discovery day where they meet the executive team and sign franchise agreements. From the wings to the sauce, you could be the boss.