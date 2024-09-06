Labor Day Sale! Save 33% on All Access

Taco Bell's New Mountain Dew Baja Blast Gelato Is Causing a Frenzy — But Fans Have One Big Complaint The company released the dessert to mark the 20th anniversary of the iconic Mountain Dew Baja Blast, which has garnered a cult-like following since its debut in 2004.

By Carl Stoffers Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • Taco Bell's Baja Blast Gelato celebrates the 20th anniversary of the popular Mountain Dew Baja Blast.
  • The fast-food giant's initial test of the gelato in Irvine, California, saw overwhelming demand.
  • Fans are excited but concerned about the price tag.

Taco Bell is known for pushing the boundaries of fast food, and the #1 franchise on the 2024 Franchise 500 ranking has released a new dessert that's exciting its fan base: Mountain Dew Baja Blast Gelato. The company announced this unique offering in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Baja Blast, a drink that has garnered a cult-like following since its debut in 2004.

Taco Bell tested the gelato in August 2023 at a single restaurant for a two-week trial. The Irvine, California Campus Drive location attracted visitors from near and far eager to try the frozen treat, which quickly sold out due to high demand. As of September 3, the dessert is available in 3.5 oz servings at most locations, but only via the Taco Bell app.

Although the Baja Blast Gelato has generated excitement among Taco Bell fans, not everyone is thrilled about its $3.99 price tag. Many customers who are used to the brand's affordable menu options have taken to social media to voice their concerns.

With chains like McDonald's, Burger King and Wendy's offering more affordable menu items to attract budget-conscious consumers, Taco Bell's premium pricing on the gelato is an outlier to many consumers.

Mountain Dew Baja Blast has been a mainstay on Taco Bell's drink menu for two decades. Initially launched as a Taco Bell exclusive, Baja Blast quickly became a fan favorite, leading to its eventual release in bottles and cans for a limited time at retail stores.

Carl Stoffers

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior Business Editor

