A Costco membership is always a great value, but it's unbeatable when free shopping is included.

Thirty-two percent of small-business owners say lack of capital or cash is the biggest challenge to running a business, according to Guidant Financial. So, finding ways to save or generate extra cash is a priority.

You can always save big on brand-name merchandise at Costco, and now you can score extra spending money as well because a $65 Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership is available with a $20 Digital Costco Shop Card* to new members and those whose memberships have expired for at least 18 months.

You won't just use the membership to get groceries for the company picnic, either. You can save big on office supplies, equipment, and even furnishings with access to products from Dyson, Kirkland Signature, KitchenAid, and many others. Your expense account will go a lot further, too, when you use Costco's Business Center, Gas Stations, Tire Centers, Travel, and much more.

Also, keep in mind that time is money. Since Costco has such a wide variety of quality merchandise, you'll enjoy a one-stop shop instead of wasting time and money running all over town to find what you need.

Just provide a valid email address when purchasing your Costco membership through StackSocial, and you'll receive your $20 Digital Costco Shop Card via email within two weeks of redeeming your membership purchase. Then you can use it to shop online at Costco.com or at one of the over 600 Costco warehouses across the country.

Although there is a limit of one per household, you can buy an additional one as a gift. To qualify for this promotion, your membership must be redeemed by June 30, 2025, so don't dawdle. You're encouraged to redeem it within 30 days of your purchase.

Get a Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership with a $20 Digital Costco Shop Card* today for just $65.

