Want to buy a franchise that's tried, true, and tested? This list is for you — because it's 46 years in the making.

Entrepreneur has been producing its Franchise 500 for 46 years, and during that time, we've seen hundreds of franchise brands come and go. To have staying power, a brand must succeed out of the gate, maintain momentum over time, and constantly adapt and evolve to remain relevant and resilient. Few can do that — so the ones that can deserve a close look.

That's why, every year, we publish this list — a chronicle of brands that have outperformed the industry for decades, and have become a constant presence on our Franchise 500 ranking. To appear in our Hall of Fame, a brand must have ranked in the Franchise 500 consecutively for 25 years or more. For brands that have made the ranking less often than that — between 10 to 24 years on the list — we acknowledge them in what we call the "10+ Club." We also recognize the brands that have ranked No. 1 in their categories for 10 or more years.

If you're looking for a brand with a long history and a strong track record of success, this list may serve as a great starting point in your franchise search, but it should not be taken as an endorsement of any particular company. As we say with all our lists and rankings, it's vital that you do your own careful research to find the opportunity that will be best for you. So read the company's legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant, and talk to current and former franchisees before investing.

All 46 Years

Dunkin'

Ranked: 46 years consecutively

Rank in 1980: 17

Rank in 2025: 3

Total Units Open in 1980: 1,084

Total Units Open in 2024: 13,790

Lawn Doctor

Ranked: 46 years consecutively

Rank in 1980: 77

Rank in 2025: 98

Total Units Open in 1980: 260

Total Units Open in 2024: 644

McDonald's

Ranked: 46 years consecutively

Rank in 1980: 1

Rank in 2025: 22

Total Units Open in 1980: 5,749

Total Units Open in 2024: 42,406

40+ Years

Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning

Ranked: 45 years consecutively

Rank in 1981: 172

Rank in 2025: 188

Total Units Open in 1981: 282

Total Units Open in 2024: 1,683

The Maids

Ranked: 42 years consecutively

Rank in 1984: 229

Rank in 2025: 34

Total Units Open in 1984: 63

Total Units Open in 2024: 1,628

Merry Maids

Ranked: 42 years consecutively

Rank in 1984: 219

Rank in 2025: 159

Total Units Open in 1984: 126

Total Units Open in 2024: 1,692

ServiceMaster Clean

Ranked: 42 years consecutively

Rank in 1984: 152

Rank in 2025: 164

Total Units Open in 1984: 2,168

Total Units Open in 2024: 949

ServiceMaster Restore

Ranked: 42 years consecutively

Rank in 1984: 152

Rank in 2025: 108

Total Units Open in 1984: 2,168

Total Units Open in 2024: 2,284

The UPS Store

Ranked: 42 years consecutively

Rank in 1984: 187

Rank in 2025: 6

Total Units Open in 1984: 100

Total Units Open in 2024: 5,693

Marco's Pizza

Ranked: 41 years consecutively

Rank in 1985: 437

Rank in 2025: 49

Total Units Open in 1985: 18

Total Units Open in 2024: 1,204

RE/MAX

Ranked: 41 years consecutively

Rank in 1985: 60

Rank in 2025: 33

Total Units Open in 1985: 598

Total Units Open in 2024: 8,833

Great Clips

Ranked: 40 years consecutively

Rank in 1986: 252

Rank in 2025: 35

Total Units Open in 1986: 94

Total Units Open in 2024: 4,427

Servpro

Ranked: 40 years consecutively

Rank in 1986: 77

Rank in 2025: 15

Total Units Open in 1986: 574

Total Units Open in 2024: 2,284

35+ Years

Huntington Learning Center

Ranked: 39 years consecutively

Rank in 1987: 461

Rank in 2025: 130

Total Units Open in 1987: 33

Total Units Open in 2024: 268

Wild Birds Unlimited

Ranked: 38 years consecutively

Rank in 1988: 483

Rank in 2025: 131

Total Units Open in 1988: 17

Total Units Open in 2024: 362

Express Employment Professionals

Ranked: 37 years consecutively

Rank in 1989: 261

Rank in 2025: 67

Total Units Open in 1989: 103

Total Units Open in 2024: 850

Maid Brigade

Ranked: 37 years consecutively

Rank in 1989: 126

Rank in 2025: 368

Total Units Open in 1989: 165

Total Units Open in 2024: 405

Postal Annex+

Ranked: 37 years consecutively

Rank in 1989: 485

Rank in 2025: 150

Total Units Open in 1989: 26

Total Units Open in 2024: 322

FastSigns

Ranked: 36 years consecutively

Rank in 1990: 398

Rank in 2025: 100

Total Units Open in 1990: 38

Total Units Open in 2024: 779

Kitchen Tune-Up

Ranked: 36 years consecutively

Rank in 1990: 499

Rank in 2025: 88

Total Units Open in 1990: 22

Total Units Open in 2024: 283

30+ Years

Molly Maid

Ranked: 34 years consecutively

Rank in 1992: 231

Rank in 2025: 83

Total Units Open in 1992: 255

Total Units Open in 2024: 456

7-Eleven

Ranked: 34 years consecutively

Rank in 1992: 17

Rank in 2025: 27

Total Units Open in 1992: 12,021

Total Units Open in 20234: 85,134

Smoothie King

Ranked: 34 years consecutively

Rank in 1992: 466

Rank in 2025: 19

Total Units Open in 1992: 17

Total Units Open in 2024: 1,277

Allegra Marketing-Print-Mail

Ranked: 32 years consecutively

Rank in 1994: 138

Rank in 2025: 184

Total Units Open in 1994: 531

Total Units Open in 2024: 227

Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings

Ranked: 32 years consecutively

Rank in 1994: 351

Rank in 2025: 58

Total Units Open in 1994: 19

Total Units Open in 2024: 792

Matco Tools

Ranked: 32 years consecutively

Rank in 1994: 35

Rank in 2025: 46

Total Units Open in 1994: 768

Total Units Open in 2024: 1,903

Snap-on Tools

Ranked: 32 years consecutively

Rank in 1994: 9

Rank in 2025: 16

Total Units Open in 1994: 3,271

Total Units Open in 2024: 4,674

Batteries Plus

Ranked: 31 years consecutively

Rank in 1995: 331

Rank in 2025: 291

Total Units Open in 1995: 25

Total Units Open in 2024: 730

CertaPro Painters

Ranked: 31 years consecutively

Rank in 1995: 359

Rank in 2025: 157

Total Units Open in 1995: 82

Total Units Open in 2024: 372

Once Upon A Child

Ranked: 31 years consecutively

Rank in 1995: 162

Rank in 2025: 210

Total Units Open in 1995: 80

Total Units Open in 2024: 425

Budget Blinds

Ranked: 30 years consecutively

Rank in 1996: 282

Rank in 2025: 26

Total Units Open in 1996: 67

Total Units Open in 2024: 1,498

Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches

Ranked: 30 years consecutively

Rank in 1996: 456

Rank in 2025: 61

Total Units Open in 1996: 15

Total Units Open in 2024: 2,644

25+ Years

Dream Vacations

Ranked: 28 years consecutively

Rank in 1998: 287

Rank in 2025: 41

Total Units Open in 1998: 305

Total Units Open in 2024: 2,078

Home Instead

Ranked: 28 years consecutively

Rank in 1998: 365

Rank in 2025: 153

Total Units Open in 1998: 90

Total Units Open in 2024: 1,273

Jiffy Lube

Ranked: 27 years consecutively

Rank in 1998: 45

Rank in 2024: 119

Total Units Open in 1998: 1,459

Total Units Open in 2023: 2,232

Kumon

Ranked: 27 years consecutively

Rank in 1998: 53

Rank in 2025: 10

Total Units Open in 1998: 19,720

Total Units Open in 2024: 25,418

Mr. Appliance

Ranked: 27 years consecutively

Rank in 1998: 459

Rank in 2025: 255

Total Units Open in 1998: 9

Total Units Open in 2024: 328

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors

Ranked: 27 years consecutively

Rank in 1998: 416

Rank in 2025: 417

Total Units Open in 1998: 98

Total Units Open in 2024: 467

Two Men and a Truck

Ranked: 27 years consecutively

Rank in 1998: 408

Rank in 2025: 122

Total Units Open in 1998: 47

Total Units Open in 2024: 362

Glass Doctor

Ranked: 27 years consecutively

Rank in 1999: 302

Rank in 2025: 178

Total Units Open in 1999: 25

Total Units Open in 2024: 186

The Goddard School

Ranked: 27 years consecutively

Rank in 1999: 445

Rank in 2025: 55

Total Units Open in 1999: 50

Total Units Open in 2024: 636

Keller Williams

Ranked: 27 years consecutively

Rank in 1999: 237

Rank in 2025: 224

Total Units Open in 1999: 70

Total Units Open in 2024: 1,125

Miracle Method Surface Refinishing

Ranked: 27 years consecutively

Rank in 1999: 436

Rank in 2025: 134

Total Units Open in 1999: 97

Total Units Open in 2024: 194

Pirtek

Ranked: 27 years consecutively

Rank in 1999: 318

Rank in 2025: 113

Total Units Open in 1999: 164

Total Units Open in 2024: 707

Screenmobile

Ranked: 27 years consecutively

Rank in 1999: 390

Rank in 2025: 309

Total Units Open in 1999: 51

Total Units Open in 2024: 138

Sport Clips Haircuts

Ranked: 27 years consecutively

Rank in 1999: 451

Rank in 2025: 52

Total Units Open in 1999: 21

Total Units Open in 2024: 1,902

Minuteman Press

Ranked: 26 years consecutively

Rank in 2000: 69

Rank in 2025: 66

Total units open in 2000: 896

Total units open in 2024: 1,015

Signarama

Ranked: 26 years consecutively

Rank in 2000: 61

Rank in 2025: 174

Total units open in 2000: 561

Total units open in 2024: 669

Anago Cleaning Systems

Ranked: 25 years consecutively

Rank in 2001

Rank in 2025: 44

Total units open in 2001: 561

in 2001: 561 Total units open in 2024: 1,873

MaidPro

Ranked: 25 years consecutively

Rank in 2001

Rank in 2025: 207

Total units open in 2001: 44

Total units open in 2024: 265

The 10+ Club

The 10+ Club honors those brands that are working their way toward the Hall of Fame distinction, having ranked 10 to 24 years consecutively.

20-24 Years

Buildingstars

Ranked: 24 years

Cruise Planners

Ranked: 24 years

DoubleTree by Hilton

Ranked: 24 years

Embassy Suites by Hilton

Ranked: 24 years

Fish Window Cleaning

Ranked: 24 years

Hampton by Hilton

Ranked: 24 years

Hilton Garden Inn

Ranked: 24 years

Hilton Hotels and Resorts

Ranked: 24 years

Homewood Suites by Hilton

Ranked: 24 years

Plato's Closet

Ranked: 24 years

Ben & Jerry's

Ranked: 23 years

Fully Promoted



Ranked: 23 years

Kiddie Academy

Ranked: 23 years

RooterMan

Ranked: 23 years

Image360

Ranked: 22 years

Right at Home

Ranked: 22 years

Moe's Southwest Grill

Ranked: 21 years

Palm Beach Tan

Ranked: 21 years

Anytime Fitness

Ranked: 20 years

Cinnabon

Ranked: 20 years

Papa Johns

Ranked: 20 years

Spherion Staffing

Ranked: 20 years

15-19 Years

Ace Hardware

Ranked: 19 years

Baymont by Wyndham

Ranked: 19 years

Baskin-Robbins

Ranked: 18 years

Carl's Jr.

Ranked: 18 years

Dairy Queen

Ranked: 18 years

Hardee's

Ranked: 18 years

KFC

Ranked 18 years

Pizza Hut

Ranked 18 years

Primrose Schools

Ranked: 18 years

Senior Helpers

Ranked: 18 years

Bojangles

Ranked: 17 years

Chester's

Ranked: 17 years

Camp Bow Wow

Ranked: 16 years

H&R Block

Ranked: 16 years

Pearle Vision

Ranked: 16 years

Ziebart

Ranked: 16 years

ASP-America's Swimming Pool Company

Ranked: 15 years

BrightStar Care

Ranked: 15 years

CMIT Solutions

Ranked: 15 years

CPR Cell Phone Repair

Ranked: 15 years

Culver's

Ranked: 15 years

Jet-Black/Yellow Dawg Striping

Ranked: 15 years

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue

Ranked: 15 years

The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education

Ranked 15 years

Pop-A-Lock

Ranked: 15 years

Rainbow Restoration

Ranked: 15 years

School of Rock

Ranked: 15 years

Transworld Business Advisors

Ranked: 15 years

10-14 Years

College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving

Ranked: 14 years

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Ranked: 14 years

The Honey Baked Ham Co.

Ranked: 14 years

Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs

Ranked: 14 years

Jersey Mike's Subs

Ranked: 14 years

Real Property Management

Ranked: 14 years

Sonic Drive-In

Ranked: 14 years

Weed Man

Ranked: 14 years

1-800-Got-Junk?

Ranked: 13 years

Dale Carnegie

Ranked: 13 years

Estrella Insurance

Ranked: 13 years

FirstLight Home Care

Ranked: 13 years

The Good Feet Store

Ranked: 13 years

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa

Ranked: 13 years

HomeVestors of America

Ranked: 13 years

Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting

Ranked: 13 years

The Joint Chiropractic

Ranked: 13 years

Kona Ice

Ranked: 13 years

Mac Tools

Ranked: 13 years

MassageLuXe

Ranked: 13 years

Pet Supplies Plus

Ranked: 13 years

RNR Tire Express

Ranked: 13 years

Rosati's Pizza

Ranked: 13 years

Schlotzsky's

Ranked: 13 years

Uptown Cheapskate

Ranked: 13 years

Closets By Design

Ranked: 12 years

Crunch

Ranked: 12 years

Del Taco

Ranked: 12 years

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurant

Ranked: 12 years

Interim HealthCare

Ranked: 12 years

McAlister's Deli

Ranked: 12 years

One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning

Ranked: 12 years

Phenix Salon Suites

Ranked: 12 years

Taco Bell

Ranked: 12 years

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Ranked: 12 years

AAMCO Transmissions and Total Car Care

Ranked: 11 years

Big O Tires

Ranked: 11 years

Floor Coverings International

Ranked: 11 years

Mathnasium

Ranked: 11 years

Property Management Inc.

Ranked: 11 years

Pure Barre

Ranked: 11 years

The Tailored Closet

Ranked: 11 years

Waxing the City

Ranked: 11 years

Any Lab Test Now

Ranked: 10 years

Assisting Hands Home Care

Ranked: 10 years

Bin There Dump That

Ranked: 10 years

City Wide Facility Solutions

Ranked: 10 years

D-BAT Academies

Ranked: 10 years

Destination Athlete

Ranked: 10 years

Freedom Boat Club

Ranked: 10 years

Goldfish Swim School

Ranked: 10 years

Kilwins

Ranked: 10 years

Motel 6

Ranked: 10 years

Precision Door Service

Ranked: 10 years

ProSource Wholesale

Ranked: 10 years

Salons by JC

Ranked 10 years

Stratus Building Solutions

Ranked: 10 years

Tint World

Ranked: 10 years

Wienerschnitzel

Ranked: 10 years

YESCO Sign & Lighting Service

Ranked: 10 years

#1 in Category

Dunkin'

Ranked No. 1 in category: 39 years

The UPS Store

Ranked No. 1 in category: 35 years

Budget Blinds

Ranked No. 1 in category: 30 years

Kumon

Ranked No. 1 in category: 24 years

Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings

Ranked No. 1 in category: 22 years

Minuteman Press

Ranked No. 1 in category: 22 years

Servpro

Ranked No. 1 in category: 22 years

Hampton by Hilton

Ranked No. 1 in category: 16 years

Once Upon A Child

Ranked No. 1 in category: 16 years

Cinnabon

Ranked No. 1 in category: 14 years

Express Employment Professionals

Ranked No. 1 in category: 14 years

7-Eleven

Ranked No. 1 in category: 14 years

Snap-on Tools

Ranked No. 1 in category: 13 years

Transworld Business Advisors

Ranked No. 1 in category: 13 years

Taco Bell

Ranked No. 1 in category: 11 years

Kona Ice

Ranked No. 1 in category: 10 years