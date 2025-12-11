OpenAI’s ChatGPT just crushed every other app on the iPhone this year. Apple released its annual rankings for 2025, and the chatbot pulled more downloads than TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Maps and even Google’s Gemini.

Last year, Chinese shopping app Temu took the top spot, but 2025 was all about that Chat. Coming in at number two was Threads, followed by Google, TikTok, WhatsApp and Instagram.

The rankings are a clear sign that AI has moved into everyone’s daily routine. They’re also a hint that Google’s long reign over mobile search might be in trouble.

Disney Will Make a $1 Billion Investment in OpenAI, Bringing Its Characters to Sora



Razvan/Getty Images

Mickey, meet Sora. On Thursday, Disney and OpenAI reached an agreement for Disney to become the first major content licensing partner on Sora, OpenAI’s generative AI video platform.

Disney will make a $1 billion equity investment in OpenAI as part of a three-year deal that lets fans use more than 200 Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars characters in Sora-generated videos and ChatGPT-created images. The agreement also gives Disney warrants to buy additional OpenAI equity.

Disney will also roll out ChatGPT to its workforce and use OpenAI’s tech to build new tools and experiences, the company said.

Yum Brands Drops Its First Food Trends Report, and It Reveals One Big Surprise



Photographer David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Yum! Brands, the company behind Taco Bell, KFC, Pizza Hut and Habit Burger Grill, just released its first food trends report, and the biggest surprise is what customers want most right now.

It isn’t a new flavor trend or a viral menu hack. It’s personal control. Diners want to be able to call the shots on every bite. That means build-your-own boxes, personalized add-ons and sauces that give each order its own personality.

For Yum’s brands, that shift is already shaping menus, from Taco Bell’s build-your-own taco bundles to KFC’s sauce-driven item tests and Pizza Hut’s rise in personal-size pies, and even Habit Burger leaning harder into fully customizable burgers.

TIME Names ‘Architects of AI’ 2025 Person of the Year



TIME Magazine

TIME has picked its 2025 Person of the Year, and it’s not one person at all.

The magazine tapped “The Architects of AI” — the engineers and executives behind the systems powering everything from chatbots to robotaxis. OpenAI, Nvidia, Tesla, Google DeepMind, Meta, and AMD all have names on the list.

TIME has gone this route before when a moment was bigger than any single face. Think “The Computer” or “You.” AI’s rise made it impossible not to do it again.

This Filipino Fast-Food Chain Is Taking the World by Storm



Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

America once exported fast food to the world. Now Jollibee, a Filipino chain known for garlicky fried Chickenjoy and sweet hot-dog spaghetti, is storming back across U.S. borders. With about 80 American locations and a Times Square flagship, it’s earning rave reviews and even beating Popeyes and Chick-fil-A in national chicken rankings.

Jollibee started as a Manila ice-cream stand in the 1970s before pivoting to burgers and fried chicken tailored to the Filipino palate — sweeter and saltier. Its formula is to copy American staples, then dial the flavor way up.

Its U.S. rise offers a playbook for global brands to lean into cultural specificity, not away from it.

