High Touch-High Tech stands out as a rewarding investment opportunity in the fast-growing youth enrichment and STEM education sector that’s a low-overhead, home-based model with multiple revenue streams. With more than 30 years of operating history and programs now delivered in 11 countries to over 16 million children annually, the brand offers investors a mature, scalable system rather than an untested concept.

Key Features of a High Touch-High Tech franchise:

Mobile Business Model : High Touch-High Tech operates without the need for a physical location, significantly reducing overhead costs.

Comprehensive Training and Support : Franchisees receive extensive training and support.

Low Initial Investment : The total investment starts from $63,250 with a minimum liquid capital requirement of $39,500.

Multiple Revenue Streams: High Touch-High Tech offers diverse services such as in-school workshops, after-school programs, summer camps, birthday parties, and holiday camps.

As a High Touch-High Tech franchisee, you’ll benefit from:

Growing Demand for STEM Education : High Touch-High Tech addresses a critical need by making science education fun and accessible for children.

Social Impact : Franchisees contribute to their communities by fostering curiosity and a love for science in young learners.

Scalable Business Opportunity: The mobile model allows franchisees to expand into multiple territories or grow their client base without significant additional cost.

With its low-cost entry point, strong support system, and focus on impactful education, High Touch-High Tech offers a rewarding opportunity for entrepreneurs passionate about making a difference while running a profitable business.