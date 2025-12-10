Buckle up. SpaceX is reportedly preparing to go public in mid-to-late 2026 and aims to raise $30 billion at a valuation of roughly $1.5 trillion, according to Bloomberg News. If successful, it would be the largest IPO in history, surpassing Saudi Aramco’s $29 billion listing in 2019.

The move is a new strategy for SpaceX, which had previously floated the idea of taking its Starlink division public while keeping the core company private.

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal recently reported that the company is finalizing another employee share sale valuing SpaceX at more than $800 billion. Employees will reportedly be allowed to sell up to $2 billion worth of shares at $420 each.

Instacart’s AI Pricing Experiments Could Be Costing You More



Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Instacart shoppers may be paying more for the exact same groceries, and most have no idea it’s even happening. A new investigation by Consumer Reports and Groundwork Collaborative found price swings of up to 23% on identical items, driven by Instacart’s AI-enabled pricing tests.

Instacart is using AI-driven pricing software that experiments with different price points in chains like Target, Safeway, Costco, and Kroger, with some items showing as many as five different price tags during the study.

Critics say the practice feels manipulative, especially when customers aren’t told they’re part of a live pricing experiment. Instacart argues the tests help retailers learn what shoppers value.

What’s Fueling DonutNV’s Explosive Growth? Not Just the Donuts.



Photo By Natalie Kolb/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

The mobile franchise world is on a roll, and DonutNV is riding shotgun. The mini donut and lemonade brand has grown to more than 140 franchise units across 25 states, part of a noticeable shift toward food concepts that don’t need costly storefronts and can pop up wherever crowds go.

Founded in 2014 by Amanda and Alex Gingold as a single mall kiosk, the company has gained momentum by making mini-donuts and squeezing fresh lemonade right in front of customers.

By manufacturing its own trailers, controlling logistics, and supplying products directly to franchisees, DonutNV has turned mobility into a business model that scales.

