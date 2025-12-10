Key Takeaways Pebble’s Index 01 is a minimalist smart ring that lets you capture fleeting ideas by whispering into a tiny microphone.

Pebble founder Eric Migicovsky called the ring an “external memory for the brain” and said it was designed to be with users at all times.

Other smart rings, like those from industry leader Oura, offer varied functionality, including health tracking.

In a crowded smart ring market dominated by industry leader Oura, Pebble is taking a different approach and making a smart ring with an extremely specific purpose. Instead of an all-in-one fitness tracker, Pebble’s new smart ring does one thing: It discreetly records voice notes, capturing every stray thought and idea.

The ring, called the Index 01, features a small button connected to a microphone. Users simply have to press the button and record up to a few minutes of audio. The ring then sends the voice note directly to an iPhone or Android device. Pebble founder Eric Migicovsky called the ring an “external memory for the brain” in a promotional video for the gadget.

“Index 01 is designed to be with you at all times,” Migicovsky said in the video. “It becomes second nature. If you need to remember something, it’s right there.”

Pebble designed the Index 01 to be worn on the index finger, so users can touch the device’s button with their thumb to record.

Unlike other smart rings, the Index 01 doesn’t require charging, lasting for years on a single battery. It doesn’t record unless a user pushes the button, so it doesn’t listen in on private conversations, and it doesn’t require a subscription or an Internet connection. The ring is waterproof, made of stainless steel and comes in three different colors: black, gold and silver.

The Index 01 in black. Credit: Pebble.

The Index 01 is currently available for preorder for $75 in U.S. sizes 6 through 13. The price will go up to $99 when the ring starts shipping in March. Users can send the ring back to Pebble to be recycled when the battery runs out.

The Index 01 isn’t the first voice-note ring to hit the market. Last month, Sandbar released its Stream Ring, which also uses a press-to-record mic to capture whispered thoughts and pipe them into an AI assistant and note-taking app. The Stream Ring is significantly more expensive than the Index 01, selling for $249 for the silver version and offering a $10 per month subscription on top of that for advanced features like unlimited chats.

Index 01’s main differentiators are its lack of subscriptions and stripped-down functionality. The ring simply features a microphone, button, Bluetooth and a long-life battery.

“Gadgets to me are the simplest expression of technology,” Migicovsky said in the video. “They’re unambiguously fun, playful, joyful. They don’t take themselves too seriously. Gadgets for me bring a tiny little bit of joy into my life.”

