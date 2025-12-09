Key Takeaways Quiet millionaires are everyday Americans who have quietly crossed seven figures in net worth without inheritances or flashy lifestyles.

Financial influencer JC Rodriguez interviews these millionaires for his YouTube channel, and he found that they all share one habit.

Financial influencer JC Rodriguez, who conducts street interviews with millionaires for his platform The Frugal Rich, has over 500,000 subscribers on YouTube. He recently told Fox Business’ Varney & Co. that the “quiet millionaires” he interviews almost all share one simple habit: They build wealth through consistent, long-term saving and investing rather than chasing quick wins.

Rodriguez focuses on “quiet millionaires,” or everyday Americans who have quietly achieved seven figures in net worth without flashy lifestyles, viral fame or large inheritances. His street interviews highlight ordinary Americans who have spent decades living below their means and investing steadily. They are “millionaires just walking amongst us,” Rodriguez told Fox Business.

Across interviews with everyone from company presidents to couples to families who have dug themselves out of heavy debt, Rodriguez sees the same pattern: Disciplined behavior matters more than a high income. These millionaires automate investing into diversified portfolios and stay invested through market ups and downs.

“It really comes down to your behaviors with money, not so much your income,” Rodriguez told Fox Business. “People who don’t even have an outlier salary are still able to build wealth through consistent habits and investing into the market.”

One married couple that Rodriguez interviewed said they began investing decades ago when they got married, before having kids.

“Starting young, that’s really the key,” Rodriguez told Fox Business. “Time in the market is more important than timing the market.”

The couple said their strategy was to avoid investing all of their money in trendy stock options, like AI chipmaker Nvidia. “A diversified equity portfolio,” the husband, a retired accountant, told Rodriguez. “Don’t put 50% of your money in Nvidia.” The wife, a retired lawyer, spoke to their lifestyle, saying that she considers herself “frugal.” “Not cheap, but frugal,” she said in the video.

Another married couple was able to achieve millionaire status despite starting their adult life with a mountain of debt from student loans, a mortgage and a car payment. Over time, they paid off their debt and have been “debt-free for a long time now,” they told Rodriguez.

In another video, Rodriguez interviewed a company president named Jack. Rodriguez asked him how his investing strategy had changed over the years. “When you’re younger, you can take risks, but when you get older and ready to retire, [you take] less risks and [are] more conservative,” Jack said.

Global data shows millionaire ranks growing thanks to long-term investments. UBS’s 2025 Global Wealth Report estimates that the U.S. added over 379,000 new millionaires in 2024, more than 1,000 people per day, largely fueled by strong stock market performance and rising real estate values.

