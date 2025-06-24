Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Will Make Nearly $1 Billion This Year Just from Selling Stock Huang's $126 billion fortune almost entirely consists of Nvidia stock.

  • Nvidia is the second most valuable company in the world.
  • Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang made his first transaction of the year under a new 10b5-1 trading plan this week, selling $14.4 million worth of shares between Friday and Monday.
  • Huang is allowed to sell six million shares total by the end of the year.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, 62, has begun selling Nvidia shares under a new trading plan that allows him to dispose of up to $865 million worth of stock by the end of the year.

According to a Monday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Huang offloaded 100,000 Nvidia shares, worth $14.4 million, between Friday and Monday, his first sale of the year. Another filing shows that Huang sold another 50,000 shares on Monday, valued at over $7 million.

The transactions fall under a new 10b5-1 plan adopted on March 20 and disclosed last month in Nvidia's quarterly report. The plan allows Huang to sell six million shares in total by December 31, which would equal $865 million worth of shares at Monday's closing price of $144.17.

Nvidia's quarterly report also revealed that the company's Chief Financial Officer, Colette M. Kress, and its Director, A. Brooke Seawell, also adopted 10b5-1 plans in March. Kress has the option to sell 500,000 Nvidia shares by March 24, 2026, and Seawell can sell over 1.1 million shares by July 31.

Huang's trading plan gives him and other executives the option to cash in on stock on a pre-arranged plan. Huang has sold more than $1.9 billion in Nvidia shares to date, per Bloomberg.

Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang. Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images

Huang is the 12th richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, with a net worth of $126 billion at the time of writing. Most of his fortune, or about $124 billion worth, consists of Nvidia shares, and the rest is cash. Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and has been leading it ever since, owns about 3.5% of the AI chipmaker as of March.

Nvidia recently reported strong earnings. For the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, ending April 27, the AI giant reported revenue of $44.1 billion, up 12% from the previous quarter and up 69% from the same period last year. Nvidia expects revenue to be even higher for the second quarter of 2026, predicting $45 billion.

Nvidia shares have been climbing for the past month and are up over 8%. The company is the No. 2 most valuable in the world, with a market capitalization of $3.58 trillion, second to Microsoft.
