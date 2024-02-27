Samsung's Newest Galaxy Gadget Aims 'To See How Productive You Can Be' The Galaxy Ring has sensors to track heart rate, respiratory rate, and physical and mental readiness.

By Sherin Shibu

Key Takeaways

  • Samsung’s latest wearable, the Galaxy Ring, is set to go on sale later this year.
  • This marks the company’s first step into smart rings, placing it against competitors like Oura.
  • Samsung put the ring on display for the first time on Monday.
entrepreneur daily

Samsung's latest product isn't a phone or a smartwatch, it's even smaller. The company is diving into the quick-growing $125 million smart ring market.

Samsung put the Galaxy Ring on display for the first time on Monday in Barcelona at Mobile World Congress (MWC) and showcased what it can do — and how it differs from the company's Galaxy Watch smartwatch line.

Samsung Galaxy Ring. Credit: Samsung

At a roundtable at the event, Hon Pak, vice president of the digital health team at Samsung said the Galaxy Ring will have "a long battery life" without specifying any numbers and use Samsung's "leading sensor technology" to track sleep.

Related: You'll Never Achieve Work-Life Balance — and You Shouldn't, Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian Says

The ring will read heart rate, respiratory rate, restlessness during sleep, and how long it takes a user to fall asleep after going to bed, and then sync that data to the Samsung Health app.

There is also fertility and menstrual cycle tracking, which expands upon Samsung's existing partnership with Natural Cycles for its smartwatches.

Users will also get a vitality score that "collects data about physical and mental readiness to see how productive you can be," Pak told CNBC.

Hon Pak, vice president of the digital health team at Samsung. Credit: Samsung

By entering the smart ring market, Samsung pits itself against industry leader Oura, which was founded over a decade ago. Oura has sold over 1 million smart rings as of March 2022 and has a $2.5 billion market valuation. The company sells just one product, the $299 Oura Ring, and includes features like automatic workout-tracking, which Samsung will not have on the Galaxy Ring at launch.

The Galaxy Ring is set to arrive "later this year" and sells itself on screenless simplicity. Pak stated that the ring doesn't necessarily replace the company's smartwatch line, but adds to it — users can wear both a Galaxy Watch and a Galaxy Ring at the same time for better sleep tracking or more health data.

Related: These Age-Old Monk Practices Can Help You Lead a More Focused, Productive and Creative Life

Samsung is also exploring noninvasive glucose monitoring and contactless payments with the Galaxy Ring, according to Pak. Artificial intelligence is also on the company's radar in the form of a possible AI coach that brings together medical records, physiological data, and wearable data for users.

"There's a digital assistant coach in the future because we think that's absolutely needed," Pak told CNBC.

An AI coach could bring added fees for customers; Pak disclosed to the outlet that Samsung could eventually consider adding a subscription wall to the Samsung Health app if it adds features like AI.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

The Waitlist for This Sushi Spot Numbers in the Hundreds. Here's the Secret Ingredient of Its Success.

Royal Izakaya's Jesse Ito discusses the power of apprenticeship, following in his father's footsteps, and creating a unique restaurant vibe.

By Shawn P. Walchef
Career

These Are the 'Loneliest' Jobs in the U.S., According to a New Report

Remote work isn't necessarily the root cause.

By Amanda Breen
Franchise

The Top 15 Low-Cost Franchises for Under $25,000 in 2024

Looking for an inexpensive franchise to open? Explore the best franchises under $25k, according to the 2024 Franchise 500 Ranking.

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Side Hustle

20 Side Hustle Ideas for Summer 2024: Part Two

Here are 10 more side hustle ideas that will get you ready to make extra income this summer.

By John Rampton
Business News

'We Let Down Many of Our Customers': AT&T CEO Reveals Cause of Mass Outages and How Much Money Affected Customers Will Get

CEO John Stankey penned a letter to employees about the situation on Sunday.

By Emily Rella
Taxes

Free Webinar | March 13: Last Minute Tax Strategies That Can Save You Thousands

Don't miss this golden opportunity to save thousands before you file! Sign up for our webinar on March 13th as our experts, Mark J. Kohler and Mat Sorensen, help you keep more money in your pocket.

By Entrepreneur Staff