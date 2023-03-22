Founded in 2014, DonutNV provides fresh-baked mini donuts and freshly made lemonade through their food trucks to what may be an increasing fan base. DonutNV began franchising in 2018 and has opened several franchises since.

Taking the business mobile shortly after the first year of operation, founders Alexander and Amanda Gingold soon saw what the future held for the company as mobile sales started to take off. Now based in Clermont, Florida, DonutNV is looking to expand its mobile model with new franchisees to take up the mantle.

Why You May Want To Start a DonutNV Franchise

DonutNV may have a track record of success with its combination of fresh donuts and fresh lemonade available in its food trucks. The company provides training for new franchisees, and the franchise territories provided are protected from other DonutNV franchisees.

DonutNV also has a centrally-located training center (DonutNV University) which was established to help franchisees in the day-to-day running of their business. This training center will provide classes covering sales, marketing, food preparation, and other tools used by DonutNV franchises.

Opening a DonutNV franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a DonutNV Franchise a Good Choice?

The market for mobile food trucks has primarily been generated by word of mouth and occasional TV exposure. DonutNV looks to take those marketing channels and create new spins with their marketing campaign. DonutNV may provide a colorful splash into their marketing materials with an eye for showcasing the product in the best light.

Donuts and lemonade are both comfort foods of the youth of many, and combining the two within a single establishment could provide the best of both worlds for those looking to enjoy food from their childhood.

To be part of the DonutNV team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a DonutNV Franchise

As you decide if opening a DonutNV franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a DonutNV franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the DonutNV franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the DonutNV brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. DonutNV franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise location.