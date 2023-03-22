DonutNV
Founded in 2014, DonutNV provides fresh-baked mini donuts and freshly made lemonade through their food trucks to what may be an increasing fan base. DonutNV began franchising in 2018 and has opened several franchises since.

Taking the business mobile shortly after the first year of operation, founders Alexander and Amanda Gingold soon saw what the future held for the company as mobile sales started to take off. Now based in Clermont, Florida, DonutNV is looking to expand its mobile model with new franchisees to take up the mantle.  

Why You May Want To Start a DonutNV Franchise

DonutNV may have a track record of success with its combination of fresh donuts and fresh lemonade available in its food trucks. The company provides training for new franchisees, and the franchise territories provided are protected from other DonutNV franchisees.  

DonutNV also has a centrally-located training center (DonutNV University) which was established to help franchisees in the day-to-day running of their business. This training center will provide classes covering sales, marketing, food preparation, and other tools used by DonutNV franchises.

Opening a DonutNV franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a DonutNV Franchise a Good Choice?

The market for mobile food trucks has primarily been generated by word of mouth and occasional TV exposure. DonutNV looks to take those marketing channels and create new spins with their marketing campaign. DonutNV may provide a colorful splash into their marketing materials with an eye for showcasing the product in the best light. 

Donuts and lemonade are both comfort foods of the youth of many, and combining the two within a single establishment could provide the best of both worlds for those looking to enjoy food from their childhood.

To be part of the DonutNV team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a DonutNV Franchise

As you decide if opening a DonutNV franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a DonutNV franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the DonutNV franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the DonutNV brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. DonutNV franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise location.

Company Overview

About DonutNV

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Doughnuts, Miscellaneous Baked Goods, Breakfast/Brunch Restaurants
Founded
2014
Parent Company
DonutNV Franchising Inc.
Leadership
Alexander Gingold, Cofounder
Corporate Address
9101 International Dr., #1304
Orlando, FL 32819
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2018 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ
15
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
36 (as of 2023)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a DonutNV franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$59,500
Initial Investment
$185,075 - $253,525
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off first-unit franchise fee
Royalty Fee
$125-$146/wk.
Ad Royalty Fee
$200/mo.
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
DonutNV has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
28 hours
Classroom Training
12 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
2-3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
