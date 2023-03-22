Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$185K - $254K
- Units as of 2023
-
36 1,100.0% over 3 years
Founded in 2014, DonutNV provides fresh-baked mini donuts and freshly made lemonade through their food trucks to what may be an increasing fan base. DonutNV began franchising in 2018 and has opened several franchises since.
Taking the business mobile shortly after the first year of operation, founders Alexander and Amanda Gingold soon saw what the future held for the company as mobile sales started to take off. Now based in Clermont, Florida, DonutNV is looking to expand its mobile model with new franchisees to take up the mantle.
Why You May Want To Start a DonutNV Franchise
DonutNV may have a track record of success with its combination of fresh donuts and fresh lemonade available in its food trucks. The company provides training for new franchisees, and the franchise territories provided are protected from other DonutNV franchisees.
DonutNV also has a centrally-located training center (DonutNV University) which was established to help franchisees in the day-to-day running of their business. This training center will provide classes covering sales, marketing, food preparation, and other tools used by DonutNV franchises.
Opening a DonutNV franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
What Might Make a DonutNV Franchise a Good Choice?
The market for mobile food trucks has primarily been generated by word of mouth and occasional TV exposure. DonutNV looks to take those marketing channels and create new spins with their marketing campaign. DonutNV may provide a colorful splash into their marketing materials with an eye for showcasing the product in the best light.
Donuts and lemonade are both comfort foods of the youth of many, and combining the two within a single establishment could provide the best of both worlds for those looking to enjoy food from their childhood.
To be part of the DonutNV team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a DonutNV Franchise
As you decide if opening a DonutNV franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a DonutNV franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the DonutNV franchising team questions.
If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the DonutNV brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. DonutNV franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise location.
Company Overview
About DonutNV
- Industry
- Food
- Related Categories
- Doughnuts, Miscellaneous Baked Goods, Breakfast/Brunch Restaurants
- Founded
- 2014
- Parent Company
- DonutNV Franchising Inc.
- Leadership
- Alexander Gingold, Cofounder
- Corporate Address
-
9101 International Dr., #1304
Orlando, FL 32819
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2018 (5 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 15
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 36 (as of 2023)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a DonutNV franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $59,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $185,075 - $253,525
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off first-unit franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- $125-$146/wk.
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- $200/mo.
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- DonutNV has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 28 hours
- Classroom Training
- 12 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2-3
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
