About
Founded

2000

Franchising Since

2003 (15 Years)

Corporate Address

7577 W. 103rd Ave., #209
Westminster, CO 80021

CEO

Christina Russell

Parent Company

VCA

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$783,500 - $1,485,000

Net-worth Requirement

$500,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$200,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$50,000 - $50,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

7%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

Camp Bow Wow has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

40 hours

Classroom Training:

80 hours

Additional Training:

Home study: 1 week; online training

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

8 - 20

Camp Bow Wow is ranked #146 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Heidi Ganahl opened the first Camp Bow Wow in 2000 and began franchising in 2003. All Camp Bow Wow locations offer doggy day care services as well as overnight boarding, with live webcams that allow customers to check in on their dogs. Some locations offer additional services such as grooming, training, and branded retail items. Ganahl later started Home Buddies to offer in-home care services such as pet-sitting, dog walking, pet food delivery, pet waste cleanup, grooming and training for both dogs and other pets unable to come to day care.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $783,500 High - $1,485,000
Units
+5.9%+8 UNITS (1 Year) +20.2%+24 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Canada
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: September 24th, 2018
