Founded
2000
Franchising Since
2003 (15 Years)
Corporate Address
7577 W. 103rd Ave., #209
Westminster, CO 80021
CEO
Christina Russell
Parent Company
VCA
Initial Investment ⓘ
$783,500 - $1,485,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$50,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Camp Bow Wow has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
80 hours
Additional Training:
Home study: 1 week; online training
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
8 - 20