Lydia Belanger

Franchises
This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks
Office Evolution might not have kombucha on tap, but it has a nationwide community of entrepreneurs who are willing to lend a helping hand.
Company Culture
Anheuser-Busch's New York Office is Home to the Workplace Brewery of Your Dreams
The casual workplace culture keeps the beer giant's staff happy and collaborative.
Inspirational Quotes
12 Honest and Hopeful Quotes From Former U.S. President George H. W. Bush
The 41st president of the United States on freedom, service, purpose and more.
YouTube Icon
How This 30-Year-Old Became a Mainstay of the 'Weird Corner of YouTube' With His 'Short' and 'Snackable' Sketch Comedy Videos
It took a decade for Brandon Rogers' channel to blow up, but he says he would still be making videos even if it hadn't.
Snapchat
In Leaked Memo to Snap Employees, CEO Evan Spiegel Argues Snap's Competitive Advantage Is That It's Not a Social Media Company
Also find out why he's dubbed 2018 'the year of the Cheetah.'
Franchises
How This Molly Maid Franchisee Built a Million-Dollar Business
She started cleaning houses. Now Christina Clark is cleaning up.
Here's Why Women Take Less Vacation Time Than Men -- and What to Do About It
Women are less likely than men to take all of their vacation time. Here's how to step away without feeling like you've abandoned your duties.
Office Space
Evernote's Silicon Valley Headquarters Offer Company-Wide Collaboration (and Lego-Building Classes)
The open space and cross-departmental gatherings creates an office culture where colleagues are constantly learning from each other.
Starting a Business
This Lyft Employee's Entrepreneurial Past Inspired Her to Create a Business Pitch Competition for Lyft Drivers
Lyft recently surveyed its drivers and learned that nearly one-fifth of them run or aspire to run a company.
How Success Happens Podcast
How Venmo Co-Founder Iqram Magdon-Ismail Pays It Forward by Applying Past Wins to New Projects
Since Venmo took off, Magdon-Ismail has combined his passions with the lessons he learned from the successful payments company.
The Woman Behind Bonobos's Controversial #EvolveTheDefinition Ads Just Became Its CEO
Micky Onvural says that her being a woman is exactly why she's fit to help the menswear brand fulfill its mission of breaking traditional gender stereotypes.
Rebranding
Papa John's Files Trademark to Lose Its Apostrophe and Spotlights New 'Papas' Who Aren't Its Founder
Grammar is only one tactic the pizza chain is using to distance itself from John Schnatter.
This VC Went From Representing Huge Artists to Funding Women- and Minority-Led Startups
Monique Idlett-Mosley is working to change the narrative around success.
Project Grow
How Christina Tosi Took Milk Bar From a Single Bakery to a Sugary Empire in 10 Years
The chef and entrepreneur won't settle for anything less than perfection -- which is why she spent two years developing a single cake recipe.
Scams
Nearly Half of All Cell Phone Calls Will Be Scam Calls in 2019, Report Says
Here's how to (try to) block them so they stop interrupting your grind.