Weed Man
Lawn care
Founded
1970
Franchising Since
1976 (42 Years)
Corporate Address
1129 Wentworth St., #B3
Oshawa, ON L1J 8P7
CEO
Roger Mongeon
Parent Company
Turf Management Systems Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$68,453 - $85,513
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$60,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$60,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $33,750
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$6K-$12K/vehicle/yr.
Ad Royalty Fee
20% of royalty fee
Weed Man offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Weed Man has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
72 hours
Additional Training:
At various locations
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4 - 6