Reuters

More From Reuters

Serena Williams Gets Engaged to Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian
Marriage

Serena Williams Gets Engaged to Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian

Ohanian confirmed the news on his Facebook page, writing: 'She said yes.'
1 min read
Run-DMC Founder Sues Amazon and Wal-Mart Over Trademark
Lawsuits

Run-DMC Founder Sues Amazon and Wal-Mart Over Trademark

Darryl McDaniels, the owner of Run-DMC, is seeking at least $50 million of damages from the retailers and other defendants over their alleged sale of glasses, hats, patches, T-shirts, wallets and other products.
2 min read
Burger King and Tim Hortons to Curb Antibiotics Use in Chicken
Fast Food

Burger King and Tim Hortons to Curb Antibiotics Use in Chicken

Concern has been growing that the overuse of such drugs is contributing to rising numbers of life-threatening human infections.
3 min read
Kate Spade Exploring Sale
Ready for Anything

Kate Spade Exploring Sale

The company, known for its quirky and colorful satchels and totes, reported lower-than-expected quarterly same-store sales last month.
2 min read
Sprint and OneWeb Say the 8,000 Jobs Announced by Trump Are Part of Previous Pledge
Jobs

Sprint and OneWeb Say the 8,000 Jobs Announced by Trump Are Part of Previous Pledge

SoftBank holds stakes in both companies and its chief, billionaire businessman Masayoshi Son, earlier in December said he would invest $50 billion in the U.S. and create 50,000 jobs.
2 min read
Amazon Says the 2016 Holiday Season Is the 'Best-Ever'
Ready for Anything

Amazon Says the 2016 Holiday Season Is the 'Best-Ever'

The company said more than 72 percent of its customers worldwide shopped through mobile devices.
1 min read
How Korean Air Plans to Get Tough on Unruly Passengers
Airlines

How Korean Air Plans to Get Tough on Unruly Passengers

The new crew guidelines will include more staff training, use of the latest device to tie up a violent passenger and the banning of passengers with a history of unruly behavior.
3 min read
Fights and Disturbances Shut Down Malls Across U.S.
Shopping

Fights and Disturbances Shut Down Malls Across U.S.

Several malls across the United States on Monday during the typically busy post-Christmas shopping day.
3 min read
Panasonic to Invest More Than $256 Million in Tesla's U.S. Plant for Solar Cells
Tesla

Panasonic to Invest More Than $256 Million in Tesla's U.S. Plant for Solar Cells

The new investment will deepen the partnership of the two companies.
1 min read
Amazon Flexes Muscle in Air Cargo Space in its Bid for Rapid Delivery
Amazon

Amazon Flexes Muscle in Air Cargo Space in its Bid for Rapid Delivery

Expanding into transportation, from trucks to planes, is one of Amazon's most important endeavors as it strives to lure new customers.
5 min read
Snapchat Is Buying an Israeli Augmented Reality Startup
Snapchat

Snapchat Is Buying an Israeli Augmented Reality Startup

Cimagine will become Snapchat's research and development center in Israel.
1 min read
IKEA Agrees to $50 Million Settlement in Fatal Dresser Case
IKEA

IKEA Agrees to $50 Million Settlement in Fatal Dresser Case

Two U.S. toddlers died in separate 2014 incidents when MALM dressers fell on them. A 22-month-old boy was killed this year in a similar incident.
1 min read
Facebook Says Government Requests for Account Data Have Risen 27 Percent
Federal Government

Facebook Says Government Requests for Account Data Have Risen 27 Percent

Government requests for account data globally rose to 59,229 from 46,710.
1 min read
Facebook Partners With Top Universities to Speed Up Tech Research
Facebook

Facebook Partners With Top Universities to Speed Up Tech Research

The agreement between Facebook's Building 8 and the universities comes as the social media company seeks to find new revenue streams in virtual reality and artificial intelligence.
2 min read
Why Yahoo's Secret Scanning of Emails May Be a Terrifying Sign of What's to Come
Privacy Concerns

Why Yahoo's Secret Scanning of Emails May Be a Terrifying Sign of What's to Come

The order on Yahoo from a secret court last year resulted from the government's drive to change decades of interpretation of the Fourth Amendment right of people to be secure against 'unreasonable searches and seizures.'
8 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.